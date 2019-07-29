Kenyans experience taste of Charleston

The World Scout Jamboree has begun its second week at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, and its effects on international tourism to West Virginia are being seen in Charleston.
A group of seven dignitaries from Kenya, visiting West Virginia for the 24th World Scout Jamboree, toured the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Monday, including the Supreme Court of Appeals, House of Delegates and Senate, as well as the Culture Center. They capped off their day with a meeting with Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.
The group contained two members of Kenya’s National Assembly, somewhat equivalent to the U.S. House of Representatives, one national senator, three members of county assemblies and one parliamentary clerk, who was the main catalyst to making the day happen.
Getrude Chebet, third assistant clerk in the Republic of Kenya’s parliament, decided to attend a church service Sunday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, on Bigley Avenue, when she ran into Tom and Rebecca Tinder.
Chebet said Tinder, who is president of the West Virginia Bar Foundation, introduced himself and his wife, and they chatted with Chebet. He then invited her group to see all West Virginia’s capital city has to offer.
The tour started at the Supreme Court chambers, where the Kenyans met Justice John Hutchison and ask questions about how the United States and West Virginia governments and judicial systems operate.
Hutchison said the opportunity to meet such an educated and intellectual group of people was a lot of fun.
“It’s obvious that they are really, really the cream of the crop of Kenya,” he said. “Being able to meet these folks today was really fantastic, and I loved it.”
John “KJ” Kiarie, a member of the National Assembly of Kenya representing the Dagoretti South Constituency in Nairobi, said he and his fellow Kenyans were amazed by West Virginia and the hospitality they had been shown during their visit.
Kiarie is the president of World Scout Parliamentary Union Kenya, which is the main reason he has been in West Virginia the past few days.
“We have a number of members of parliament who are either coming out of scouting in their youth or are still interested in scouting,” he said. “So, this year, the 24th jamboree of the Scout movement was being held in West Virginia, and we thought this would be an amazing opportunity to explore West Virginia.”
Kiarie said his group was feeling right at home in West Virginia and had a wonderful day exploring the Capitol.
“We are like kids in a candy shop, taking in everything,” he said. “We’ve been to the House, we met the speaker of the House; we went to the cultural center, and we are just amazed at how well you are at curating your history. So you should be so proud.”
Experiencing hot weather in the Kenyan climate is extremely common, so Kiarie said everyone was enjoying the summer weather Charleston has been offering.
“I think it’s a beautiful time to be in West Virginia; the summer is amazing,” he said. “We love the weather — it can only come second to Kenya. It really does feel like home, and we love it.”
Kiarie explained that everyone in his group had been impressed by Charleston and the Beckley area, which they visited when they went to Summit Bechtel. He said the roads, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure were impressive, but that the countryside has captivated them more.
“We loved it out in the country,” he said. “When we went to the Summit’s conservatory, we loved that you’re able to hold 45,000 Scouts from all over the world in such a beautiful conservatory and still keep it green.”
Kiarie said he was very surprised to know that the site of the World Scout Jamboree used to be a coal mine that was repurposed to become the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
While he’s traveled to 50 or more cities in the United States throughout his life, Kiarie said he had never actually stopped in West Virginia, just traveled through, but the scenery is something that stuck with him all this time.
“I remember vividly driving through Virginia and West Virginia, and I vividly remember how green it was, so it was amazing now to get the opportunity to actually be on the ground,” he said. “I’ve got to tell every resident of West Virginia, you’ve got to be so proud of how green your [state] is.”
Kiarie said West Virginians should be proud of the beautiful trees, rivers and other natural wonders that are contained throughout the state, but to conserve them and maintain their beauty, as well.
On Monday afternoon, the group had a sit-down discussion with Goodwin about the commonality of issues facing Kenya and Charleston. The group said it wants to keep in touch with Goodwin about doing a sister-city program between Charleston and Nairobi.
“I would like to invite West Virginians to Kenya,” Kiarie said.
“When I say that God lives in Kenya, I mean exactly that,” he said. “When you land in Kenya, you’ll see the most amazing country of contrasts, which runs from the savannas, to the deserts, to the beautiful white, sandy beaches — beaches like you’ve never seen anywhere else in the world — to the forests and to the mountains.”
Kiarie said West Virginians should be very proud of their state and history.
“You’ve got a beautiful history, an amazing history, and the thing about history, it’s never constant,” he said. “It keeps evolving, so the more you keep curating each and every epoch of your history, the better you will be about telling your history in the future.”