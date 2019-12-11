Let there be light: Kanawha Commission seeks completion of interstate illumination project

An abundance of non-functioning and partially functioning overhead lights along Kanawha County’s interstate highway segments continues to pose safety concerns for county officials more than two years after construction began on a $21 million lighting project to address the problem.
A survey of lights along Interstates 64 and 77 conducted in early December by C.W. Sigman and Mike Oakley, director and deputy director of Kanawha County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, indicated that scores of lights — some of them newly installed — are not working.
“To say we were alarmed by their findings would be an understatement,” wrote Kanawha County Commissioners Hoppy Shores, Kent Carper and Ben Salango in letters sent to Gov. Jim Justice, Transportation Secretary Byrd White, and Travis Knighton, the Division of Highways’ District One engineer.
Commissioners are urging the state officials to expedite completion of the lighting project, which adds more than 200 light towers, most bearing multiple lights, to Interstate 64 through South Charleston to its intersection with Interstate 77 in downtown Charleston. From there, new lighting will be installed along I-64/I-77 past the State Capitol and across Yeager Bridge into Kanawha City.
The project also adds new lighting on I-77 from Westmoreland Avenue to the I-77/Interstate 79 split just north of the Charleston city limits.
“This matter is very timely due to the holiday traffic, out of area travelers and unpredictable weather,” Carper said in news release. “We are asking Governor Justice and the Department of Transportation to complete what they have started. We fear for the safety of our citizens, visitors and emergency personnel traveling on dark roads.”
The $21 million lighting project now underway followed a similar letter sent by the county commission to state officials three years ago, when a survey by Sigman indicated that 135 lights sited along interstate highway segments in Kanawha County were not operating — some of them for several months.
During December’s interstate light survey, Sigman and Oakley found that four 6-light towers were not operating at the I-64/I-77 split, while at least 13 6-light towers were not functioning at the I-77/I-79 split.
On I-64 between the Oakwood Road exit and the Kanawha Turnpike, 10 6-light towers were operating with only two to four bulbs, while three others were not functioning at all. On the Oakwood interchange’s westbound entrance ramp, two 6-light towers were not working, as was the case with two single-light towers on each side of the I-64 bridge over Magic Island in downtown Charleston.
From the Dunbar-South Charleston I-64 bridge to the Dunbar interchange, nine lights were not operating, according to the survey, along with most of the single-light towers along I-64’s westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit ramp.
Several recently installed light towers appear to be among the non-functioning interstate lights, according to the commissioners’ letter.
During a Dec. 5 commission meeting, Sigman said a lack of illumination in the vicinity of the I-64/77 split could have been a factor in a series of crashes that occurred there during Thanksgiving weekend.
“Multiple accidents took place there over the holiday weekend,” he said. “It kept our people busy.”
“It would be nice to focus on prevention for a while,” he said after the meeting ended.