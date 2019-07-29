Loaded handgun found at TSA checkpoint at Yeager Airport

A loaded handgun was found Sunday in a woman’s carry-on bag at Yeager Airport.
The woman, a resident of Elkview, told officials that she forgot she had her gun with her. TSA officials notified the Yeager Airport Police, who, confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning before citing her on weapons charges. The police cleared the woman to fly, but without her gun, according to a TSA news release.
Airport police said they would not release the woman’s name because they did not want to embarrass the woman.
This marked the fifth gun stopped by TSA at the checkpoint this year.
When a passenger has a firearm at the checkpoint, the security line comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if the weapons are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.
Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7 percent increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017, according to the release. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34 percent had a bullet in the chamber.