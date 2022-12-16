Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha Magistrate Ward Harshbarger, seen here leaving the witness stand after testifying before the Judicial Hearing Board in 2014, has resigned effective Friday. Harshbarger's resignation comes after the Judicial Investigation Commission found probable cause that he violated the Code of Judicial Conduct.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

A long-time Kanawha County magistrate has resigned and agreed to never again seek judicial office after the state’s Judicial Investigation Commission found probable cause that he violated rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct. 

Ward Harshbarger’s resignation is effective 5 p.m. Friday. 

