Kanawha Magistrate Ward Harshbarger, seen here leaving the witness stand after testifying before the Judicial Hearing Board in 2014, has resigned effective Friday. Harshbarger's resignation comes after the Judicial Investigation Commission found probable cause that he violated the Code of Judicial Conduct.
A long-time Kanawha County magistrate has resigned and agreed to never again seek judicial office after the state’s Judicial Investigation Commission found probable cause that he violated rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct.
Ward Harshbarger’s resignation is effective 5 p.m. Friday.
According to a public admonishment by the commission, Harshbarger did not contest allegations made in a complaint by Montgomery Police Chief Paris Workman that the magistrate verbally reprimanded an officer in an unprofessional way and threw a Styrofoam cup at him.
Workman is a former Kanawha magistrate.
In his complaint, Workman said the incident happened Sept. 10, when one of his officers took a defendant to magistrate court for arraignment and arrived at 11:53 p.m. Harshbarger, who was on duty, complained about the officer arriving so close to the closing time of midnight, the admonishment says.
On another occasion, Oct. 6, Harshbarger is alleged to have complained about having to arraign a defendant on an out-of-county warrant and told an officer he was “wasting the magistrate’s time.” Workman also alleged that Harshbarger on Oct. 15, when two of his officers brought an arrestee for an arraignment, Harshbarger referred to the officers as “idiots” and said that officers of the department didn’t know how to do their jobs.
The Code of Judicial Conduct states in part that "A judge shall not, in the performance of judicial duties, by words or conduct manifest bias or prejudice, or engage in harassment..." and "a judge shall be patient, dignified, and courteous to litigants, jurors, witnesses, lawyers, court staff, court officials and others with whom the judge deals in an official capacity ...."
Harshbarger became magistrate Jan. 1, 1981 and served until Dec. 31, 2016, after losing a bid for reelection. During that time, he was disciplined four times according to the commission. He won election in 2020 and took office in January 2021.
Complying to a negotiated agreement with the commission, Harshbarger resigned effective Friday and agreed to never again seek judicial office by appointment or election. In exchange, the commission agreed to admonish Harshbarger for violating rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct. Harshbarger’s resignation letter to the Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey states that he’s resigned due to a “myriad of health reasons,” something the commission called “disingenuous.”
“Respondent's conduct toward the Montgomery Police Officers was discourteous, disrespectful and indecorous,” Alan Moats, chairman of the Judicial Investigation Commission, wrote. “As a Magistrate with almost 37 years' experience, Respondent knew better than to hurl insults and a cup at the officers.
“To his credit, Respondent admitted his conduct and accepted responsibility. To his detriment, this is now the fifth time he has been disciplined and he lacked candor in his resignation letter to the Chief Circuit Judge,” he wrote.
The commission found that formal discipline was not essential because Harshbarger agreed to resign and not seek judicial office again, but found that the violations were enough to warrant public admonishment.
A call to Harshbarger’s attorney was not immediately returned Friday.
