Marriott's parent company appeals suit against county to WV Supreme Court

The company that owns the Charleston Marriott Town Center filed an appeal on Jan. 31 to the West Virginia Supreme Court, looking to overturn a recent circuit court ruling that dismissed its lawsuit against the county.
Xenia Hotels, the Orlando, Florida-based company that owns the Marriott, has sought to have the appraised value of the property reduced by nearly $11 million; an appeal protesting the assessment was filed with the Kanawha County Commission last year.
The county assessor’s office values the Marriott at just under $16.5 million. Xenia has told the county it believes the property’s actual value should be closer to $5.8 million, Steve Duffield, commercial real estate supervisor for the assessor’s office, told commissioners at a meeting in October 2019.
Duffield said the county receives close to $312,000 in annual tax dollars from the hotel with its current assessed value. With Xenia’s estimate, Duffield said the company would pay just over $109,000 annually in taxes; a difference of more than $200,000 in revenue for the county.
For perspective, that revenue pays nearly the entire annual salaries, just under $42,000, for five sheriff deputies, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioner Ben Salango said that while Xenia believes the Marriott is significantly overvalued, the company has not sent anything to the commission to back that estimate up.
“We’ve asked for numerous documents. They won’t provide us anything,” he said. “We’re not going to take their assessment at face value.”
On Jan. 2, Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom granted the commission’s motion to dismiss the case, because no one from Xenia showed up to the Oct. 10, 2019, commission meeting, where a public hearing was scheduled on the matter, according to a court filing.
Bloom wrote that state code requires the appellant, Xenia, to appear before the commissioners, who acted as the board of assessment appeals, and contest the Marriott's appraised value.
Xenia wrote in a court filing that on Feb. 19, 2019, a company representative emailed the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office, asking when the deadline would be to file an appeal challenging the county’s assessment of the Marriott.
The next day, a representative from the Kanawha County Commission wrote back, saying the deadline to file the application to appeal would be Feb. 21, 2019, by 4:30 p.m.
Xenia sent the application on Feb. 21, according to the filing. But a representative from the county assessor’s office emailed back, saying the statutory deadline was Feb. 20, and the application was rejected.
But a public hearing was still scheduled for the matter on Oct. 10, 2019, where no Xenia representative was present.
“[Xenia] missed the deadline, and they’re trying to blame it on a secretary at the commission office, which is just ridiculous. The law, not the secretary, sets when the appeal deadline is," Salango said.
Duffield noted Xenia can appeal the appraised value for the 2020 tax year, if the company files it by Feb. 20.