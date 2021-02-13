The Rev. William J. Barber II, a national advocate for the poor, is planning a march Monday in front of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s Charleston office to advocate for a $15 an hour minimum wage.
Manchin, D-W.Va., told The Hill Feb. 2 that he supports an increase to about an $11 an hour minimum wage in West Virginia, adjusted for inflation. The state minimum wage is $8.75 an hour.
With the equal Democrat-Republican split in the Senate, Manchin’s vote is important. Democrats are proposing a $15 hourly wage, phased in over five years, as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.
“If the minimum wage was raised to $15 an hour, it could fundamentally lift thousands of West Virginians, thousands of essential workers up out of poverty and low wages,” Barber said Friday.
Biden’s proposal to more than double the minimum wage would move 900,000 people out of poverty, put 1.4 million out of work and add more than $50 billion to the national deficit over the next decade, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
President of Repairers of the Breach and co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign, a pair of activist groups, Barber delivered the homily at Biden’s inaugural prayer service. He also is the longtime pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
Barber said he wants Manchin to hear from people in his own state. The march is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in front of Manchin’s office at the West Virginia Lottery Building on Pennsylvania Avenue.