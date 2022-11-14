Monday’s canvass of provisional and absentee ballots from Kanawha County’s general election last week produced “no significant changes” in race totals, officials said.
The Kanawha County Commission, sitting as the board of canvassers, met and declared the results of the election.
In the race for Ward 18 of the Charleston City Council, Republican Pam Burka's winning margin over Bobby Brown widened by two votes, to 12.
In Ward 19, winner Brent Burton, a Republican, and independent Brandy Campbell each gained three votes.
Democrat Kayla Young picked up four votes, widening her win over Republican Andrew Anderson in House District 56.
Candidates have 48 hours to seek a recount. The board of canvassers is scheduled to meet again at 8 a.m. Thursday to certify the results.
About 42% of the county's registered voters -- 50,059 in all -- cast ballots.
“Everything went well, and I was pleased with everyone coming out and voting, because it was a good turnout,” Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said.
Turnout is typically higher in presidential election years. For example, more than 65% of registered voters -- about 83,000 -- voted in Kanawha in 2020, according to the Secretary of State's Office website.
McCormick said this year's election will cost taxpayers more than $500,000, including more than $222,000 for poll workers.
Also Monday, the County Commission approved distributing $40,000 to the United Way of Central West Virginia for flood relief efforts in the Upper Kanawha Valley.
Margaret O’Neal, president and CEO of the United Way, said the organization has replaced heating and cooling systems for four households and has plans to replace two more. County Commissioner Ben Salango said there is no good way for the commission to repair or replace residents’ heating and cooling systems, so the United Way stepped in to help.
The commission also agreed to sign a letter of intent to distribute $76,000 to towns in the Upper Kanawha Valley for recreational projects. Those include $15,000 to the town of Belle for a kayak launch and parking project, $15,000 to the town of Glasgow for the extension and improvement of a boat launch, $25,000 to the town of Montgomery for the completion of a fishing pier and river access, and $21,000 to the town of Chesapeake for senior center handicapped and voting precinct accessibility projects.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county.