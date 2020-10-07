A man died Wednesday afternoon when a tank he was working on exploded.
Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford did not name the man who died in the explosion at Jeff Crockett's Custom Welding and Fabricating along U.S. 60 in Jefferson.
The man who died and a woman working in the office were the only two people at the fabrication facility at 2:05 p.m., Rutherford said.
The man was welding a tank when there was an explosion that appears to have killed the man instantly, Rutherford said.
“The lady in the office ran out when she heard the explosion, and she ran to a neighbor to call for help,” Rutherford said.
The woman did not suffer any injuries.
Rutherford said deputies were working to notify the man's family of his death Wednesday evening.
Westbound traffic on U.S. 60 was slow while emergency response workers worked to clean up the scene.
Deputies were investigating what Rutherford said appeared to be a workplace accident well into Wednesday evening.
Deputies were assisted by investigators from the state Fire Marshal's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, most commonly referred to as OSHA.
Rutherford said the fabrication facility was well-known in Jefferson for its previous owner, Owen Spradling, who in 1978 installed a set of gates at the West Virginia Governor's Mansion for then-Governor Jay Rockefeller only to later uninstall them from the grounds after the state failed to pay him for his work. Spradling died in 2005.