Out-of-state care, prescription drugs discussed at PEIA session

Another working session on the possible health insurance switch for Kanawha County employees was held Thursday afternoon, which led to questions about prescription drug costs, out-of-state care and emergency room visits.
Most of the discussion centered around the four Preferred Provider Benefit (PPB) plans offered through Public Employee Insurance Agency (PEIA). The county has indicated that it will likely not subsidize the three plans offered through The Health Plan, citing poor coverage.
Some employees expressed concerns about out-of-state care, especially specialized care for children.
PEIA representative Jill Beaty said PEIA prefers to not interrupt current care methods for people or children who receive treatment out of state. So if a child has been receiving specialized care out of state, like at the Cleveland Clinic, PEIA would likely not interfere and ask them to move in-state, she said.
For in-network, out-of-state providers, PEIA is partnered with United Health Care, which has a provider lookup on its website to find the nearest locations that accept PEIA.
All doctors in West Virginia are required to accept PEIA.
Beaty said that if anyone covered under PEIA went to an emergency room out of state, they would be billed as though the incident happened in West Virginia.
In situations that involve out-of-state care, Beaty said PEIA can assign a caseworker to sort through specific situations.
On prescription drugs, PPB plans A, B and D have relatively the same out-of-pocket costs. PPB Plan C has a co-pay after a deductible, but Plan C is centered around a high deductible but low out-of-pocket costs.
The county said that the employee clinic will remain open regardless if the county decides to switch. If the clinic is an employee’s primary care physician, prescription drug costs will still be covered by the county if the switch to PEIA is made.
Kathryn Simmons, from Assured Partners, the current health insurance broker for the county, also recommended employees using the website GoodRx to find low-cost prescription drugs.
One employee, whose spouse works for the state, asked if they would be forced to combine coverage under PEIA; state agencies are in a different insurance pool than cities and counties.
Beaty said that is not required, and the two can keep their own plans, which she said is sometimes the cheaper option.
Simmons and Paul White, also from Assured Partners, stressed that PEIA has a financial disincentive for using the emergency room. They said PEIA discourages employees from using the emergency room for convenience, when an issue could have been addressed by a primary care doctor or urgent care.
For dental care, White said he believes the county will stick with its current provider. The county will present vision options on Monday.
The Kanawha County Commission says the move to PEIA could save the county nearly $3 million next year.
With the switch, commissioners say the county will avoid having to cough up an additional $700,000 a year that comes with its current health insurance model.
This year, Kanawha County will spend about $8.5 to $9 million covering medical bills for employees. So in 2021, commissioners project that cost to rise by about $700,000.
The next working session will be held Monday.