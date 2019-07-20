People brave heat to celebrate Nitro's Ridenour Regatta

Despite an excessive heat warning in effect for the area, dozens came out to Ridenour Lake on Saturday, in Nitro, to celebrate the second annual Ridenour Regatta.
Both locals and out-of-towners came to enjoy the day of food, music and activities, sitting under the shade of the trees on the bank of the lake as their kids and friends paddleboarded and kayaked out in the water.
Charlie Rhodes, of Proctorville, Ohio, said he wished he did one thing different: “We should have brought our kayak, that’s for sure.”
He and his wife sat in folding chairs underneath a tree as they waited for their 14-year-old son to compete in a bike race at 3 p.m. They said they’d been making sure they hydrated throughout the day to battle the heat, and the ice cream being sold certainly didn’t hurt their fight to stay cool.
Kimberly Kohl, whose 10-year-old son, Carson, was also riding in the bike race around the lake, came up from Barboursville for the day. She’s originally from Nitro, though, and said she was excited to see people enjoying the place she grew up with.
“Ridenour, growing up, was where we went all the time. It’s kind of a hidden spot, though, not many people know about it tucked back here, so to see them out today is great,” Kohl said. “The more people here the merrier, the better for Nitro.”
This is the second year for the Ridenour Regatta, which featured a DJ in addition to a lineup of live bands, a handful of food and craft vendors, and tons of activities: paddleboarding, kayaking, biking, corn hole, disc golf and an inflatable water slide, to name a few. After dark, those who remained were invited to watch “Jaws.”
On 21st Street, leading up to the entrance to the lake, residents set up yard sales and rummage sales. Some children had lemonade stands, selling drinks to help visitors cool down.
Gail Judy and Allen Judy recently moved to Scott Depot from Fairmont, and they said the event was a chance for them to explore the lake and see if it’s somewhere they’d like to take their newly-bought kayak.
“I think we’ll certainly be coming back, and today was a good day to come out, even with the heat,” Allen Judy said.
The retired couple said they had been visiting Beech Fork State Park, in Wayne County, but Ridenour Lake was closer to them and had everything they needed.
They’ve been living in Scott Depot for almost a year now, and have been enjoying the shopping in the area, as well as events like Saturday’s Regatta.
“This place comes alive in the summer, and there seems to be a lot of things to do centered around the community,” Gail Judy said. “It’s been a great experience for us.”
Jay Abrams, who turned 50 on Friday, stumbled upon the Ridenour Regatta celebration Saturday afternoon. He and his fiance are from Christiansburg, Virginia, and were spending the weekend in West Virginia to celebrate his half-a-century of life.
“We’re going to the casino [Mardi Gras, in Cross Lanes], and we were waiting for our rooms so we decided to explore a bit and ended up here,” Abrams said. “We had no idea this was going on, but it was real fun to walk into. It’s been a great way to see the area.”
The couple said they were looking for a chance to get out of town for a bit, and West Virginia was an easy choice to make for the mini-vacation.
“It’s easy to relax here, and that’s what we want to do,” Abrams said. “Not to mention it’s fun — people here know how to welcome and show us a good time.”