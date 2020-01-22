PHOTO: Breaking ground for a new Herbert Hoover High School

Students, community members and state government officials gathered Wednesday at the site of the new Herbert Hoover High School to turn some dirt and mark the beginning of the long-awaited project.
The high school, which once stood along the Elk River, was severely damaged in the deadly floods that ravaged the state in 2016 and was subsequently torn down. The new site is located along Frame Road, just off the Elkview exit of Interstate 79.
Hoover students have been attending classes in portable classrooms at Elkview Middle School since the beginning of the 2017-18 school year. The high school students spent the 2016-17 school year taking classes in the afternoon and evenings at Elkview Middle, while the middle school students attended class in the building during the morning hours.
The new school complex, with a price tag of about $70 million, is expected to open to students in fall 2022.