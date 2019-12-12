PHOTOS: Christmas festivities light up Charleston

The Kanawha Valley got into the Christmas spirit with a few festivities Thursday.
The annual Light Up the Levee event at Haddad Riverfront Park, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church, featured several Charleston area church groups singing carols and free hot chocolate. Santa Claus arrived at the event by sternwheeler.
At Coonskin Park, County Commissioner Hoppy Shores helped light the park’s Christmas tree and saw visitors take a ride on Hoppy’s Little Express, a miniature train used to take visitors on a tour of the park’s holiday decorations.