PHOTOS: New grave markers for Medal of Honor recipients

The Marine Corps League honored two Marines posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for their wartime efforts and a Gold Star Wife on Thursday.
Members of the League were present for the unveiling of new grave markers at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston denoting the Medal of Honor for Sgt. Herbert J. Thomas Jr., who served and was killed in World War II, and 2nd Lt. Darwin Keith “Gus” Kyle, who served in World War II and the Korean War, where he was killed. A new marker was also unveiled for Kyle’s wife, Betty, a Gold Star Wife.
The League detachment is named for Thomas, as is Thomas Memorial Hospital. Woody Williams, West Virginia’s only living recipient of the Medal of Honor and the last living medal recipient from the Pacific Theater of World War II, joined the detachment Thursday at the cemetery for the ceremony.