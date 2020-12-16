Charleston police are collecting toys in a no-contact drive-thru Toy Drive for children in need, including those displaced from their homes because of domestic violence or other crimes.
The police department has filled the parking lot at Beni Kedem, on Quarrier Street, with pop-ups, Christmas trees and lights, and a Santa Mailbox for children to drop off letters for St. Nick.
Officers are accepting unwrapped toys for children up to 18 years old. Members of the Charleston Citizens' Police Academy Alumni Association will be on hand to accept any monetary donations.
The event kicked off Wednesday in the Beni Kedem lot and will continue from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. People delivering toys should stay in their vehicles and wear a mask.
The "Cassie Blue Tree," from Lowe's, decorated in honor of the slain Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was shot and killed earlier this month, also will be on display.
"This is our way of giving back to the community and saying 'thank you' for all the love and support you have given us," the department said in a news release.