PHOTOS: Things that go bump on the ice

South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena workers test ride the new bumper cars in the dark as they ride them for the first time Friday. The cars have lights that change color. The 10 cars arrived in February but weren’t made available for use until now because the arena has been closed over the COVID-19 lockdown. The bumper cars and ice skating will be free on Saturday, the first day of reopening, and will cost $5 for bumpers and $6 for skating after that. Riders will get to ride for 10-minute sessions on the ice and the cars will be thoroughly cleaned between each ride, South Charleston Assistant Recreational Director Hunter Moles said.
