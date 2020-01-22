Proposed Cross Lanes traffic fix topic of public meeting

A public informational meeting to outline improvements planned to reduce traffic congestion along Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in Cross Lanes Baptist Church's Family Life Center Gym at 102 Knollwood Drive in Cross Lanes.
The meeting, held by the state Division of Highways, involves no formal presentations, but DOH personnel will distribute a handout listing project details and answer questions about the planned work.
The project involves a series of four- and five-lane widening improvements along Big Tyler Road from a point near its intersection with Goff Mountain Road near the Interstate 64 interchange to the stoplight providing access to the Cross Lanes Kroger store and Andrew Jackson Middle School.
A preferred alternative for the improvements will be presented during the meeting, and written public comments will be gathered by DOH personnel.