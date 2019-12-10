St. Albans annexation plans for Sun Valley, Lakewood areas now on hold

A plan by St. Albans city officials to annex portions of the neighboring Lakewood and Sun Valley residential areas has been withdrawn, prompting the cancelation of a public meeting on the proposal by the Kanawha County Planning Commission that was to have taken place today.
During a Kanawha County Commission meeting last Thursday, Commission President Kent Carper told St. Albans Mayor Scott James, who was attending on another matter, that the petition for the annexation, as drafted, did not appear to follow state code, and would likely be rejected. Carper suggested that James meet with the commission's legal staff to discuss the petition before moving forward with the annexation bid.
St. Albans withdrew its annexation request on Monday, but plans to eventually resume its effort to bring the residential areas into the city limits using a different approach, Carper said.
That approach, he said, "allows for the public to have a greater say in the ultimate decision," which will be made by the Kanawha County Commission.
In addition to canceling today's public meeting and Planning Commission review of the annexation bid, withdrawal of the petition forces the cancelation of a second public hearing and final vote on the matter during the Kanawha County Commission's Dec. 19 meeting.