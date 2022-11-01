Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The race for West Virginia Senate District 17 is between the Senate Majority Leader and a man seeking public office for the first time in his life.

Senate District 17 includes most of Kanawha County, and Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, is looking for his third term in office.

Lacie Pierson covers politics.

She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Recommended for you