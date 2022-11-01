The race for West Virginia Senate District 17 is between the Senate Majority Leader and a man seeking public office for the first time in his life.
Senate District 17 includes most of Kanawha County, and Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, is looking for his third term in office.
Democrat Samuel “Sam” Wood is a U.S. Army veteran and a semi-retired engineer, who still performs home inspections part-time.
Takubo, a pulmonologist, said he’s proud of the work he’s done as a member of the Republican legislative majority, noting the launch of the Roads to Prosperity program to repair state roads, the $1.3 billion budget surplus, and the announcement of at least four new companies developing facilities in West Virginia during the past year.
“We brought in so many jobs that the big concern we have now is you don’t have workers,” Takubo said. “These are high paying jobs. We’ve done what we’ve said we’re going to do, but there’s a lot more work to be done.”
Wood wasn’t available to speak with the Gazette-Mail.
On his campaign website, Wood said he supports “public policy that helps working people earn a living wage with good benefits” and values public education.
Wood also said his experience with the Army Corps of Engineers and other civil engineering experience will be “unique” in him helping improve the state’s roads and bridges.
When it comes to the $1.3 billion surplus the State of West Virginia had for fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, Takubo said state leaders need to “use it wisely.”
Takubo was interested in using the money to support tome tax breaks, noting he has supported removing the state’s personal income tax during his time in the Legislature.
“I think we’re a state that people are hurting. The inflation and the national financial climate is putting a pinch on people. We need to give a little bit of that back, and we also need to wisely invest so that it does pay dividends to help us now and in future generations.”
In a questionnaire from ACLU-West Virginia, Wood alluded to tax cuts in a question about how to address community concerns while protecting the rights of unhoused people.
“Business and residents deserve safe and clean neighbors to live and conduct businesses,” Wood said in the questionnaire. “West Virginia needs to take on the root of this problem. Rather than proposing constitutional amendments to eliminate personnel property taxes for industry, the state needs to invest in mental health treatment, drug rehabilitation and recovery housing.”