Voting is over, but WV's primary election isn't complete quite yet.

Canvassing an election is something that, for Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick, is simply stated but tedious to execute.
“It might take us a few days this time,” McCormick said Friday, the last business day before county commissions, acting as election canvassing boards, are set to essentially audit their respective county elections beginning Monday.
The canvass in Kanawha County will begin at 7 a.m. Monday at the county courthouse.
It’s another part of the election process that the COVID-19 pandemic has infiltrated, as more people than normal voted absentee to avoid the risk of being exposed to or spreading the virus.
For McCormick’s staff and the Kanawha County Commission, that means considering whether between 700 and 800 provisional ballots meet the legal requirements to be counted.
During a nonpandemic election year, McCormick said, her office receives between 400 and 600 provisional ballots.
County Commission President Kent Carper said commission staff members have worked to make this election’s canvass as accessible as possible, buying new camera equipment to livestream and record the canvass for posterity.
“I have one job, and that is to see to it that every lawful vote that can be counted shall be counted accurately,” Carper said.
Determining the legality of provisional ballots is a significant part of the canvassing process. A voter’s ballot becomes provisional for several reasons that indicate a ballot might not have been legally cast. Two reasons described in state law include an issue with a voter’s signature and a lack of proper identification at the time a person votes.
Provisional ballots may be cast at a polling location or through the absentee process, and provisional ballots aren’t counted until the canvassing board determines the ballot was legally cast.
As of Friday, 30,399 Kanawha voters had requested absentee ballots, and 24,211 absentee ballots had been returned to the County Clerk’s Office, according to the West Virginia secretary of state’s website. Approximately 5,188 of the requested absentee ballots had not been returned, according to the website.
For West Virginia as a whole, 223,652 ballots had been returned to their respective county clerk’s offices.
McCormick hired extra staff, including bringing in people from other courthouse offices, to process the absentee ballots she received ahead of the election. All of the absentee ballots her staff had on hand on June 9 were counted, and absentee ballots have continued to trickle in since the election.
“It’s been a challenge," McCormick said, "because that is a lot of work when you have that many ballots come through.”
Absentee ballots postmarked for June 9 that are received by June 15 can be counted, according to the secretary of state’s website. Those ballots can be tabulated during the canvass, McCormick said.
State law holds that each county commission serves as a board of canvassers for their county elections, and the election has to be certified within 30 days after it took place.
Carper said it’s been his experience that the canvassing process can be completed in a single day. But he said his goal in completing a canvass has nothing to do with speed, noting that, this year in particular, “there should be a special place in heaven for poll workers.”
“We always have [finished the canvass in a day], but this is different,” Carper said. “We have people that are there working, and we have to show them respect. Expediency can become abuse at some point, so I know that’s not my concern. My concern is to get it right.”