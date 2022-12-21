Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Arctic Blast Explainer

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows cloud cover over North America at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday. An arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the United States this week — just in time for the holidays.

 NOAA photo via AP

With extremely cold temperatures in the forecast for Charleston this week, a shelter will be open at least two nights for people with nowhere else to keep warm.

The United Way of Central West Virginia and its partners will open a warming center overnight Friday and overnight Saturday at the Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

