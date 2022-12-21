With extremely cold temperatures in the forecast for Charleston this week, a shelter will be open at least two nights for people with nowhere else to keep warm.
The United Way of Central West Virginia and its partners will open a warming center overnight Friday and overnight Saturday at the Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave.
Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way, said Wednesday she was waiting another day to determine whether the forecast will necessitate opening the shelter overnight Sunday or Monday, as well.
“Probably Sunday for sure, though,” O’Neal said. “I don’t see that [temperature] getting high enough.”
A strong cold front is expected to come through the area late Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing “sharply colder temperatures,” said Francis Kredensor, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Charleston.
“Folks will be going to sleep Thursday night and it will be in the 40s across the lower elevations, and then they wake up Friday morning and it could be 15 or 20 degrees,” Kredensor said.
“And a lot of that 15- to 30-degree drop in temperatures could happen in just a matter of two to three hours. So, it’s going to be very sharp cooldown.” With the temperature drop, a “quick burst” of moderate to heavy snow is expected, Kredensor said.
Friday and into Saturday will be windy and cold, with a windchill that could be lower than minus-10 degrees at times, he said.
The warming center offers emergency overnight shelter to people otherwise living on the street on nights when temperatures or windchill factors are 15 degrees or lower. Other cities open the shelter at higher temperatures, the Gazette-Mail reported in 2019.
The shelter, which is open from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m., is a collaboration between the United Way, Salvation Army, Kanawha Valley Collective, Cabin Creek Health Systems and the city of Charleston.
Traci Strickland, executive director of the Kanawha Valley Collective, said this weekend will be the second time the warming shelter has been open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It also was open on Christmas in 2020. Volunteers are typically scarce those days, she said.
“I know one of our needs is volunteers,” Strickland said. “People come through and we will be open. It is going to be horrendous. Definitely the worst weather we’ve opened a warming shelter for in the last five years.”
Volunteers help check people in, keep coffee and hot cocoa brewing, pass out supplies and monitor guests, according to a release from the United Way. Last year, an average of 60 homeless people came to the shelter when it was opened, Strickland said.
Warming shelter volunteers must first undergo training with the United Way. Another training session will be held after the first of the year, O’Neal said.
Strickland said the warming shelter also needs blankets, coats, gloves, hand warmers, paper towels, coffee, hot cocoa and other supplies. Donations can be dropped off at the United Way through 4 p.m. Thursday or directly at the warming center after 7 p.m. on Friday or Saturday.
After Christmas, donations for the warming center may again be dropped off at the United Way, O’Neal said.
People who need transportation to the warming shelter may call Manna Meal, at 304-345-7121, or contact the city’s Coordinated Addiction Response Effort by calling or texting 304-881-1686.
Manna Meal director Amy Wolfe said she’ll watch the weather Friday and Saturday to determine if the soup kitchen will stay open after meals to provide people with a place to stay during the cold weather.
O’Neal said she encourages homeless people who can find a friend to stay with to do so this weekend.
“This is not your typical 15-degree night,” she said. “These are going to be significant windchills and life-threatening temperatures. We hope people can find safe shelter with family or friends for all four or five days but, if not, we’re certainly happy to have folks with us on Friday night and Saturday night, for sure.”