The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office will ask the Attorney General’s Office for an opinion about a legislative rule the Kanawha County Commission defied last month when it voted to move forward with an early voting location on Charleston’s West Side.
The state Election Commission met Friday morning and, following an executive session, advised Secretary of State Mac Warner to seek the legal opinion from the office of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey about a legislative rule that requires approval from the chairpersons of county party executive committees to establish early voting sites, general counsel Donald Kersey said.
Attorneys for the Kanawha County Commission argue that a 2011 law repealed the right of executive committees to approve new sites and that the rule is inconsistent and in violation of the law.
The Secretary of State’s Office argues that legislative rules from state agencies are approved by the Legislature and, therefore, have “the force and effect of law.”
Despite opposition from the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee, the County Commission voted Feb. 17 to move ahead with a plan to put an early voting site in the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council building on Virginia Street West for this year's election.
At the time, Commissioner Ben Salango said the commission should go ahead with the voting location regardless of whether the administrative rule is law. He argued that, when a law is “used for political advantage, and when it disenfranchises certain voters, certain minority voters, we can’t follow that law.”
Commission President Kent Carper said Friday he was upset the Secretary of State’s Office did not tell the County Commission that the Election Commission meeting would take place and include discussion about the rule.
“I was disappointed, considering the fact the Kanawha County Commission kept the Secretary of State’s Office in constant knowledge of everything we were doing and why we were doing it,” Carper said. “And I have to ask, why executive session? Executive session means the public was cut out. I’m proud that we did everything in an open meeting and gave everyone the opportunity to speak.”
Kersey said notice of the meeting was in the "Meeting Notices" section of the secretary of state’s website for more than five days.
West Virginia’s open meetings laws allow for executive sessions including for the discussion of pending litigation, which the state Ethics Commission has interpreted to include planned litigation. Kersey said the Secretary of State's Office would have standing to file a lawsuit if the Elections Commission had advised such an action.
The issue, Kersey said Friday, is not with the potential of a new early voting site, but with the commission’s violation of a rule. The secretary of state has a duty under the law to uphold election rules, he said.
“If the County Commission is justified, it ends there,” Kersey said. “We’d be having the same discussion, no matter what the law is. It’s about the willful violation of a rule.”
He added that the Secretary of State’s Office likes early voting sites because they’re convenient for voters.
“Generally speaking, it’s not good for voter confidence or integrity if any rule is violated by a local election official,” Kersey said. “A rule is a rule and, in this case, it has the force and effect of law. We don’t like this position we have been put in by the commission, because we like early voting ... you can’t just violate a law and have nothing happen. That’s not the way laws work.”