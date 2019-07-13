West Side block party aims to unite community

West Side residents and local vendors gathered to promote a sense of community Saturday during a block party on Tennessee Avenue.
The event, hosted by the community organization Westside Works, aimed to bring the West Side neighborhood together with a day of free fun, food and fellowship.
“I think just having a community gathering space is important to get people out of their houses and get together and kind of build that sense of community,” said Kathryn Ryan, of Charleston.
The event included activities like jump rope, badminton and a dunk tank featuring Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.
The West Side block party also focused on bringing positivity to the area and showcasing all the local businesses there.
C. Anthony Parker, of Charleston, spoke about his Elk City Auto Spa business and what events like the block party can do for businesses in the area.
“I believe it’s awareness,” he said. “Awareness that we have businesses here, awareness of connectivity [and] human relations [like] being able to connect with each other and have fun.”
Other West Side businesses present included JuiceUP, a group of young entrepreneurs from the West Side selling fruit smoothies; Heavenly Flavored Cupcakes, by Kim Walker; and Anukshah, a women’s clothing and accessories line made by artisans all over the world.
Andy Ryan, of Charleston, said it’s important to build community facial recognition with local business owners and community members because more connections can be made that way.
“I think that’s really good to build a stronger community,” he said.
“I think it’s a great event,” said Alicia Casto, of South Charleston.“I think it’s a great way to invite the community out to do something fun and exciting and positive and keep everybody entertained on a nice Saturday afternoon.”