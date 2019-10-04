You are the owner of this article.
West Side church hosting discussion of destroyed historical black community

A church on Charleston’s West Side will host a discussion Sunday of Charleston’s Triangle District, the historical black neighborhood destroyed in the name of “urban renewal.”

The Rev. Matthew Watts, a West Side activist, announced the event. He said it’ll feature testimonials from those who protested the neighborhood’s razing and from former residents and members of the area’s churches.

The district’s boundaries were, roughly, the Elk River, Washington Street and, forming the third side, Capitol and Slack streets. Its destruction began in 1966 and ended in the ’70s, making way for interstates and a West Virginia American Water plant.

The event will be 4 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd. W.

