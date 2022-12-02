For the children and staff at a West Side community center, Christmas came a little early this year.
Representatives from the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha City Lowe’s Home Improvement store and the community have all pitched in over the past two weeks to give the Second Avenue Community Center a makeover.
Volunteers have installed new flooring and lighting, painted walls, built two new outdoor structures and a new TV room at the center.
The upgrades were unveiled during a community party at the center Friday afternoon.
Lt. David Payne of the Charleston Police Department organized the project. He came up with the idea after he dropped off food donations at the center and saw that the old building could use some help.
“I contacted some friends and asked if they’d be willing to pitch in, and they did,” Payne said. “And so we put it out to the community, and we started getting donations and people willing to volunteer and to try to make a safe place for the kids.”
Payne said the total project probably cost around $12,000.
Help came from other police officers and members of the community. Lowe’s chipped in about $7,000 in material through its Hometowns program. Associates from the store volunteered on their days off, store manager Brandon Moore said.
“Lowe’s actually wants us to be involved in the community, we like to be involved in the community,” Moore said. “Just to be kind of a light in the community, I guess, and to show people that we care.”
Payne said he didn’t want it to be only a Lowe’s and Charleston Police Department project.
“I wanted it to be a community event, where the whole community can pitch in and help revitalize the center,” Payne said. “The center is self-funded, and it’s run on just volunteers — so they really need a lot of help.”
The biggest part of the project was the new TV room.
When the center’s director, Teresa Brown-Johnson, saw the improved space for the first time Friday afternoon, tears welled up in her eyes. Brand new paint, flooring, rugs, televisions and furniture filled the room that was formerly just storage space.
“This is so cool,” Brown-Johnson said. “It feels so good in here.”
The community center is affiliated with New Life Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and its pastor, the Rev. James Ealy. The center is run entirely by volunteers.
About 20 children, mostly from Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School, come to the community center after school each day to work on their homework and get a meal. Once their homework is done, they can play outside and in the center’s gym area, or go to the reading room upstairs.
“The kids consider this thing their second home here,” Brown-Johnson said. “So, when they come in from school, they’re doing their homework, they’re kicking their shoes off, they’re kicking back and they’re relaxing.”
Before Friday, the children didn’t have a TV room where they could relax, she said. The building also is used by the community for baby showers, funeral dinners and other events, Johnson said.
“It’s just going to offer a room where we can kick back and watch TV now,” she said. “A more homey feeling.”
The old building originally served as Paul Dunbar Elementary School, an all-Black school during segregation. Johnson said staff members have been renovating rooms as resources allow. The TV room was the last room that needed renovations, she said.
“How we were going to do it, we had no clue,” Brown-Johnson said. “I had some old paint upstairs. Me and one of the guys that already started, ‘Let’s just tear the floor out. We’ll use the paint we have upstairs. We’ll figure it out.’
“We were trying to do it ourselves until [Payne] walked in the door. It was just out of the blue.”