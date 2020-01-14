Yeager to host public meeting Thursday on master plan update

A public informational meeting on a master plan update for Yeager Airport including proposed runway and safety overrun extensions into neighboring Coonskin Park will take place Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Charleston airport’s conference room.
Information on forecasted air traffic demand for the airport, proposed improvements to meet future demand, descriptions of four short-listed airfield alternatives, the identification of a preferred alternative, and preliminary cost estimates associated with its possible development will be given.
The public will have the chance to comment on the plans under consideration, and those comments will be used in the Federal Aviation Administration’s evaluation of the master plan update.