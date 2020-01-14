You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Yeager to host public meeting Thursday on master plan update

A public informational meeting on a master plan update for Yeager Airport including proposed runway and safety overrun extensions into neighboring Coonskin Park will take place Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Charleston airport’s conference room.

Information on forecasted air traffic demand for the airport, proposed improvements to meet future demand, descriptions of four short-listed airfield alternatives, the identification of a preferred alternative, and preliminary cost estimates associated with its possible development will be given.

The public will have the chance to comment on the plans under consideration, and those comments will be used in the Federal Aviation Administration’s evaluation of the master plan update.

Reach Rick Steelhammer at rsteelhammer@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5169 or follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Funerals Today

FUNERALS FOR TODAY 01/14/2020

Bradshaw, Regina - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Jones, Barbara - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Lesher, Araynah - 7 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Metz, Roxie - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Miller, Thomas - 11 a.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Riddle, Betty - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Sands, Lora - 6:30 p.m., Living Faith Church, Marmet.

Scarberry, Clifford - 6 p.m., Coonskin Park Clubhouse, Charleston.

Smith, Amanda - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Surbaugh, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Zakaski, Stephen - 11 a.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.