In November’s general election, Charleston residents will elect six at-large city council members from a pool of 11 candidates.
Six Democrats (Shawn Taylor, Becky Ceperley, Jennifer Pharr, Emmett Pepper, Joe Solomon and Caitlin Cook), four Republicans (Mark Sadd, Larry Malone, John Bsharah and Courtney Persinger) and one Libertarian (Jerry “JD” Tucker) are running for the six seats.
Here's a look at the at-large candidates:
Becky Ceperley
Ceperley, a former president and CEO of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, is seeking her third term on the council. She said earlier this year that, if reelected, she wants to help the city become a better environment for entrepreneurs.
"We need to quit thinking that we're going to bring in some huge investor," she said. "I think we need to instead create the environment where we have small businesses that will pollinate throughout the city."
Ceperley helped create the city’s first business improvement district in the Slack Plaza area, and helped the Charleston Area Alliance with a pilot program that offered grants for women- and minority-owned businesses.
Jennifer Pharr
Pharr, development director for the Charleston YWCA and a part-time commercial real estate agent, is running for her second term as an at-large council member. She said, if reelected, one of her main focuses would be to grow youth sports tourism. Youth sports tournaments help city businesses and restaurants bring in revenue, she said.
Pharr said she would also like to work toward revitalization, development and making the city more inclusive. Pharr said she'd also like to see the size of the city council be reduced from its current 26 members, something she proposed last year.
Joe Solomon
Solomon is a social worker, harm reduction advcate and founder of the overdose prevention group Solutions Oriented Addiction Response.
Solomon is affiliated with Charleston Can’t Wait, a political organization that promotes a platform that includes decriminalizing cannabis and building a 24-hour overdose prevention site, including a safe injection site.
Beyond that, Solomon said he would support establishing an abortion care fund to help Charleston residents seeking abortions travel outside of the state to receive the procedure.
Caitlin Cook
Cook, director of advocacy and public policy at Mountaineer Food Bank, is seeking her second term as an at-large council member.
“I’m extremely passionate about Charleston and making Charleston a better place, but I also feel as though I bring a good skillset to the table,” she said. “Charleston is still facing some extremely pressing issues that in many ways are interconnected, and I want to be part of the solutions.”
Those issues include homelessness, a drug epidemic and a struggling economy, she said.
Cook said the city’s role in addressing those issues is to be a “connector of silos” — linking organizations that are addressing each of the issues.
Jerry 'JD' Tucker
Tucker is an information technology professional who lives on the West Side. He said he’s running for city council to bring a different perspective to the group.
If elected, Tucker said he would focus on the city providing more transparency and responsible spending. He also said the overall size of the council could be “trimmed down.”
To grow the economy and provide jobs, Tucker said the city should look outside of tourism and get some pointers from the state’s Economic Development Office.
“There's all these different economic announcements, but Charleston hasn't gotten anything,” he said.
Larry Malone
Malone operates a marketing/public relations consultation business. He served on city council from 1995 to 1999, and formerly worked as the director of the mayor’s Office of Economic Development under Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.
During a candidate event earlier this month, he said he left that role after two years because he and Goodwin were “not seeing eye-to-eye anymore.”
“I'm running for city council because I want to contribute and I want to make things better,” Malone told residents of Terrace Park East. Malone said Goodwin has not focused on crime prevention and has been "too lackadaisical about the criminal vagrants."
He said, if elected, he would propose regulating panhandling.
John Bsharah
Bsharah, an attorney who lives in South Hills, said he's running for council to contribute to the place he loves. If elected, Bsharah said he would work on economic development and addressing the city’s population decline.
“I think that Charleston has to look inward, look at its land use regulations, look at some of its tax structure, and just look at the issues that may be prohibiting businesses from coming into Charleston as opposed to going out into other places in Kanawha County or going to Huntington,” he said. “The city needs to focus on making this an attractive place for business.”
Bsharah said growing the number of jobs can help address homelessness.
“I think if we can continue to grow the economy and really get it going, that will allow Charleston to continue to have the resources to help deal with that issue,” Bsharah said. “It's a nationwide issue. Everybody's trying to figure it out."
Emmett Pepper
Pepper, a Charleston attorney, was appointed to city council late last year to fill an at-large seat left with the death of Councilman John Kennedy Bailey.
Pepper said earlier this year he’s running for election to continue work Bailey would have wanted to do.
Prior to his appointment to council, as the chairman of the city’s Green Team, he worked on an energy benchmarking bill passed in August. Pepper said he’d like to continue work on the benchmarking process.
Pepper was the lead sponsor of a bill, passed in February, that strengthened the city’s vacant structure registry. He also sponsored a bill, passed in August, that legalized the use of motorized scooters on city streets.
Mark Sadd
Sadd, an attorney, served as an at-large city councilman from 2002 through 2005. During a recent candidate event, said he’s running to help balance a potentially left-leaning city government.
“I think there is a direction of some people running that is too to the left and the extreme, taking the politics and the policies of the city of Charleston to the left in a direction that is out of balance with really the rights of the majority,” Sadd said.
Sadd said that he believes in a multi-pronged approach to public safety, including enforcing laws and putting money behind law enforcement.
Courtney Persinger
Persinger, president of the general contracting firm Persinger & Associates, and the current councilman representing Ward 14 in South Hills, is seeking an at-large seat. He did not return messages seeking an interview.
Shawn Taylor
Taylor, an attorney, served as the city’s municipal judge from 2005 through 2010. Taylor said earlier this year he’s running for council to make Charleston a place where his children want to live.
“They've been around, they've been to other towns, they've been to larger metropolitan cities -- Columbus, Lexington, Raleigh, Nashville, and they're just, the cities are more vibrant, there's more things to do for them there,” he said. “And they think that's where they want to pursue their career. But I think we, while on a smaller scale, we can offer them a similar lifestyle.”
Taylor said his time as municipal judge helped form opinions on how the city should address homelessness.
“I believe the first step is to be empathetic, and attempt to the best we can to coordinate with local nonprofits and other members of the community to provide [unsheltered people] with the services to heal them to the degree that they can heal,” he said.
The following Charleston City Council races have more than one candidate:
Ward 1: Democratic incumbent Patrick Jones and independent challenger Sheena Griffith
Ward 2: Republican Jay (Doug) Hughart and Democratic incumbent Bobby Haas
Ward 6: Democrat Michael Ferrell and independent Michael Farmer
Ward 8: Democrat Kathy Rubio and independent Malyka Knapp-Smith
Ward 9: Democrat Mary Beth Hoover and independent Gail Michelson
Ward 10: Democrat Chelsea Steelhammer is running unopposed, but incumbent Keeley Steele, who lost the Democratic primary to Steelhammer, has registered as a write-in candidate
Ward 11: Republican Patty DeLuca and Democratic incumbent Shannon Snodgrass
Ward 13: Republican Frank Annie and Democrat Justin Williams
Ward 14: Republican Ashley Switzer and Democrat Patrick Salango
Ward 15: Republican Harper Gardner and Democratic incumbent Sam Minardi
Ward 18: Republican Pam Burka, Democratic incumbent Bobby Brown and independent Dana Skerbetz
Ward 19: Republican Brent Burton and independent Brady Campbell
Ward 20: Republican Joey Spano and Democratic incumbent Chad Robinson