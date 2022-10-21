Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In November’s general election, Charleston residents will elect six at-large city council members from a pool of 11 candidates.

Six Democrats (Shawn Taylor, Becky Ceperley, Jennifer Pharr, Emmett Pepper, Joe Solomon and Caitlin Cook), four Republicans (Mark Sadd, Larry Malone, John Bsharah and Courtney Persinger) and one Libertarian (Jerry “JD” Tucker) are running for the six seats.

