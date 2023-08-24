Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Record low and exceptionally clear water in the Coal River system in recent days has made it possible to view the remnants of one of America's first lock and dam systems, which went into operation 164 years ago.

The U.S. Geological Survey stream gauge in the Coal River at Tornado on Wednesday indicated that the river was flowing .04 inch lower than the previous low-water mark for the site, set in 2019. Stream flow at Tornado on Wednesday was less that 300 cubic feet per second, according to the gauge. and nearly 16 feet below flood stage.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

