Record low flow in the Coal River above Upper Falls, at Meadowood Park, exposes remnants of Lock and Dam 3, completed in 1859, as well a portion of a diversion structure built in the early 1900s to power a gristmill.
A timber anchored with iron spikes to bedrock in the Little Coal River once supported a lock and dam structure built in the 1850s to accommodate the barging of cannel coal from upriver mines to downriver markets.
Record low and exceptionally clear water in the Coal River system in recent days has made it possible to view the remnants of one of America's first lock and dam systems, which went into operation 164 years ago.
The U.S. Geological Survey stream gauge in the Coal River at Tornado on Wednesday indicated that the river was flowing .04 inch lower than the previous low-water mark for the site, set in 2019. Stream flow at Tornado on Wednesday was less that 300 cubic feet per second, according to the gauge. and nearly 16 feet below flood stage.
A consortium of coal operators in the Coal River watershed who mined highly volatile cannel coal, then used mainly to manufacture lamp oil, formed the Coal River Navigation Company in 1849. In 1855, with financial aid from Virginia's state government, the company began building a system of eight locks and dams on the Coal River, and one on the Little Coal, to serve mines along a 35-mile section of river extending from St. Albans to Peytona in Boone County. Total cost for the project was $208,975.
Engineering the project was William S. Rosecrans, a West Point graduate who would later serve as a general in the Union Army, leading federal troops to victories in battles at Rich Mountain and Carnifex Ferry in West Virginia.
The Coal River lock and dam system made use of stone-filled timber-crib dams with 125-foot-long, 24-feet wide timber-crib lock chambers, filled and emptied by lowering and raising connected wooden planks.
In January 1859, the steamboat Clifton, towing five empty flatboats, became the first vessel to travel up the Coal River from St. Albans to Peytona. That year, 400,000 bushels of cannel coal were shipped from the upriver coal fields. That tonnage doubled in 1860, but the outbreak of the Civil War the following year brought travel on, and maintenance of, the system to a near halt.
The lock and dam system was repaired and reopened after the war, but demand for coal oil as lamp fuel sharply declined with the opening of oil and gas fields and the production of kerosene. The river navigation system was abandoned in the early 1800s.
The Coal River Locks, Dams and Log Booms Archeological District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997 as "an underwater resource depicting the navigation and transportation system used on the Coal River during the late 19th and early 20th century."
