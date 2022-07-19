The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is asking for help after a forfeiture of 22 dogs from a single home Tuesday morning brought the shelter to "max capacity."
Community engagement manager Sarah Tolley said 22 dogs were all surrendered from a home in Belle.
Belle Police Chief Robert Glenn said the police responded to the house with the humane association Tuesday after they were alerted to the number of dogs in the residence. Fire and emergency services were at the home for a medical emergency last week and notified police about the animals, Glenn said.
The owner forfeited the dogs and was not charged in the matter, Glenn said.
"The dogs weren't [malnourished] or neglected or anything, they just had too many dogs," Glenn said.
Tolley said 22 dogs was an "overwhelming number for animals" for a single family.
“Another member of the family [from the 911 call] is in the hospital and the owner, by herself, recognized she could not handle all the animals by herself," Tolley said.
Tolley said the dogs will be made available for adoption “as is appropriate for their individual needs.” Their conditions vary, she said.
“They have certainly been provided adequate food and water,” she said. “Many are slightly anemic from a significant number of flea bites, but we are treating them immediately. We are skin scraping a few out of an abundance of caution to ensure they do not have mange, as well.”
The shelter is asking people to donate supplies, foster or adopt a pet from the facility. Among the items the shelter most needs are Purina Dog Chow, wet dog food, paper towels and used collar/leashes.