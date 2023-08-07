Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Pandemic Parking Meter
Purple bags indicate free 15-minute parking spots around Charleston. The spots were created by the city to help businesses with pandemic restrictions. The spots will revert to traditional metered parking after Labor Day.

 ASHLEY PERHAM | Gazette-Mail

The city of Charleston plans to revert the purple-bagged parking meters that have allowed for free curbside pickup to traditional metered spots after Labor Day.

The special spots, intended for 15-minute pickups, were a temporary response to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on indoor dining and shopping, according to the city. The spots were created to assist restaurants and businesses working through the restrictions.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

