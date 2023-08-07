Purple bags indicate free 15-minute parking spots around Charleston. The spots were created by the city to help businesses with pandemic restrictions. The spots will revert to traditional metered parking after Labor Day.
The city of Charleston plans to revert the purple-bagged parking meters that have allowed for free curbside pickup to traditional metered spots after Labor Day.
The special spots, intended for 15-minute pickups, were a temporary response to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on indoor dining and shopping, according to the city. The spots were created to assist restaurants and businesses working through the restrictions.
There are 25 purple meters spread throughout the city, mostly clustered around Capitol Street.
The city shared several options for 15- and 30-minute parking meters. Additionally, there are a few options for 10- and 15-minute free parking, including several outside the Charleston Town Center mall.
Street parking downtown is free after 6 p.m. and on Sundays. Parking in city garages is free on weekends and after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
While a few social media commenters questioned how the change might affect local businesses, downtown shop owners said Monday they weren't anticipating the move having much of an effect on their bottom line.
J.P. Adkins, general manager of D.P. Dough on Summers Street, said the spot near his business was used a lot during the pandemic and now by delivery drivers working for companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats. He said he didn’t think the change would affect the business too much.
D.P. Dough attracts a later crowd that can take advantage of the free street parking after 6, he said.
Michael Davis, who works at Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream on Capitol Street, said the business rarely does pickup orders, and if it does, people park out front instead of at the purple-bagged meter down the street.
Evan Wilson at Ichiban and Bar 101 on Capitol Street said he thought people had forgotten about the purple-bagged meter just outside the restaurant, although it was used a lot during the early stages of the pandemic.
“Most people just pull up, and they just put their hazards on,” he said.
In a statement, the city noted the move could benefit local establishments.
“Reverting the purple bagged meters spaces to regular parking will allow folks to park for longer periods of time — allowing them to spend more time in our local businesses,” the statement read.
