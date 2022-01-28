With Saturday’s deadline looming, 52 people had signed up to run for a seat on Charleston’s 26-member City Council as of Friday.
Candidates had until Friday to file for the May primary election in person at the City Clerk’s Office, or by end of day Saturday to have their paperwork postmarked if they’re mailing it.
Independent and nonpartisan candidates have until Aug. 1 to file for the general election.
Fifteen people, 11 Democrats and four Republicans, have filed to run for six at-large seats. They include incumbent Democrats Becky Ceperley, Caitlin Cook, Jennifer Pharr and Emmett Pepper, and challengers Joe Solomon (D), Chuck Hamsher (D), Mark Sadd (R), Shawn Taylor (D) Corey Zinn (D), Larry Malone (R), and Jonathan Lamar Frazier (D), Patty DeLuca (R), Jeni Riser (D) and Ashley Seaton Switzer (R).
Deanna McKinney, a Democrat who represents Ward 6, also has filed to run for an at-large seat.
In Ward 1, Robert “Og Roc” Pryor and incumbent Pat Jones, both Democrats, have filed to run.
In Ward 2, Republican Jay (Doug) Hughart and incumbent Democrat Bobby Haas have filed to run.
Democrats Anthony E. Jarrell and incumbent Larry Moore have file to run in Ward 4.
Democrats Candice Maxwell and incumbent Jeanine Faegre have filed to run in Ward 5.
Democrats Robert Bobby Burton and Michael Ferrell have filed to run in Ward 6.
In Ward 7, Democrats Jeffery Charles Mace and Beth Kerns have filed.
In Ward 8, Democrats Sarah Martin Anderson, Kathy Rubio, Mataio Swain and incumbent Robert Sheets have filed to run.
In Ward 10, Democrats Chelsea Steelhammer and incumbent Keeley Steele have filed to run.
In Ward 13, Frank Annie, a Republican, and Justin William, a Democrat, have filed.
In Ward 14, incumbent Republican Courtney Persinger and Democrat Patrick Salango have filed to run.
In Ward 15, Democrats Heidi Bonnett Adams and incumbent Sam Minardi as well as Republican Harper Gardner have filed to run.
In Ward 16, Republicans John Gianola and Lance Wolfe have filed to run.
Ward 18 had three candidates filed as of Friday: Democrats James Elam and incumbent Bobby Brown, and Republican Pam Burka.
After the redistricting process shuffled wards, Brent Burton, a Republican who currently represents Ward 13, has filed to run in his new ward, 19. Councilman Brady Campbell currently represents the ward.
When the new wards lines were redrawn late last year, Burton and Campbell were put together in Ward 19.
The two live in the same census block, which cannot be separated into different wards.
Also as of Friday, the following incumbent candidates were uncontested in their respective wards: Chuck Overstreet in Ward 3, Mary Beth Hoover in Ward 9, Shannon Snodgrass in Ward 11, Joseph Jenkins in Ward 12, Bruce King in Ward 17 and Chad Robinson in Ward 20.
In the mayor’s race, incumbent Mayor Amy Goodwin (D) and Martec Washington (D) and have filed to run.
Incumbent Anne Charnock (R) and Matthew Smith (D) have filed to run for municipal judge.
At-large councilman Ben Adams (D) has filed to challenge incumbent Victor Grigoraci (D) in the treasurer’s race.