Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston and Kanawha County officials announced an $80 million investment in two ancillary Charleston Town Center mall structures Wednesday, paving the way for development of a substantial multi-sport complex.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said the Capital Sports Center project represents the largest partnership between the entities to date.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hd

mediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you