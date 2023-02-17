Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Clendenin Elementary Road
This unfinished road, seen in August 2022, leads to the site of the new Clendenin Elementary School. The new school will replace a building torn down after it sustained damage in the June 2016 flood.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

The Kanawha County Board of Education approved what's expected to be the last round of funds for the new Clendenin Elementary School building project during its meeting Thursday.

The board approved $4,419,433.80 for the Wolverton Mountain Road building project under construction by Waterford, Ohio-based Wolf Creek Contracting Inc. The funds were requested to make up for increased labor, material and storage costs stemming from project delays.

