Facing opposition from nearby businesses to one of its proposed projects, a Charleston organization has asked the city to delay consideration of that and another funding request.
The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal is asking the city for more time to address concerns about the organization’s plan to create a drop-in center with resources for unsheltered people in the Hubbard House property of Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 W. Washington St.
RCCR also had proposed putting a residential treatment facility in the Hubbard House property, but in a joint statement with the church Wednesday, the group said that part of the project would not go forward.
The group also had asked the city for federal coronavirus relief funds for a project that would involve low-barrier housing in a congregant setting of small, rectangular housing units.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin had recommended the city fund the day center and low-barrier housing projects with about $4 million in American Rescue Plan money.
In a letter to the city Wednesday, coalition executive director Kevin Jones asked the city to “delay consideration” of both funding requests.
“As you are well aware, these projects seek to fill unmet needs in our community and are vitally important to improving the outcomes for some of our most vulnerable neighbors,” Jones wrote. “After due consideration, RCCR believes that both projects require further input from the community at large, the City of Charleston, and RCCR’s partner organizations. Furthermore, this additional time will permit RCCR to address certain concerns and enhance both proposals to meet the needs of our community and those we serve.”
The request for a delay comes after representatives of several businesses in the area signed on to a Feb. 3 letter of opposition from the owners of Elk City Records and Books & Brews restaurant. Both businesses are in the area of Bream Memorial Church, where RCCR had asked to put a drop-in day center with services for homeless people.
In the six-page letter to the city, business owners Pat Pelley and Phil Melick urged “the Committee’s reconsideration of an inadequately considered project that will not only jeopardize the ongoing redevelopment of our neighborhood, but serve poorly the current and contemplated recipients of services on the campus of Bream.”
They wrote that “putting a day shelter for the homeless — people widely known to be disproportionately involved with alcohol and drug abuse — is a terrible idea. Even if it were to be used only for Level 1 recovery, the Hubbard Building would be a very challenging location: an increasingly busy neighborhood within two or three blocks of a CBD store, several taverns and restaurants serving alcohol, and a distillery. (The Samaritan Inn, by comparison, is in a much more isolated spot) Whether in recovery or not, those fighting addiction stand the best chance for success when cared for as far from destructive temptations as practicable.”
They also said the “process has not been sufficiently public or transparent.”
In addition to Melick and Pelley, 36 people with associations to nearby businesses signed on to a follow-up letter in opposition to the project sent to Charleston City Manager Jonathan Storage.
Reached Thursday, both Pelley and Melick declined to comment beyond the contents of the letter.
Jones said Wednesday asking for a delay does not mean the shelter and day-center projects are off the table altogether.
“We want to make sure people have information and everybody’s informed, because there’s so much misinformation, like what does this project mean? What’s it going to do? How will it operate,” Jones said. “I love to be able to have renderings, and we want to have public comment. We want to really go through and just kind of pump the brakes and give people information, because that’s going to make everyone feel more comfortable with what we’re trying to do.”
Speaking after an American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday, Goodwin said she was impressed by the way RCCR responded to the community concerns.
“[They said] OK, we heard you, we gotcha. And let’s take our time, and if we have to retool, go back to the community and have a larger and more in-depth conversation,” Goodwin said. “That’s good management. That’s a good community partner, a very good community partner for RCCR to do that. Because, listen, they love this community, they live in this community and they want to work in this community for the betterment of all.”
Goodwin said the coalition’s projects would “still be part of the conversation” for funding, whether through the American Rescue Plan or another source.
“There’s always money available to do what’s right in a community, for sure,” Goodwin said.