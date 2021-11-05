The West Virginia State Tax Department said Friday that it plans a formal investigation into what led to an employee overtaxing a coal mining company operating in Kanawha County by more than $800,000.
At a Kanawha County Commission meeting Thursday, the tax department asked commissioners to exonerate BlackHawk Mining of $817,704 in business personal property obligation because of what its attorney called a department error.
Timothy Waggoner, an attorney representing the tax department, told commissioners the error occurred when an employee added two amounts — a new value tax and an existing value tax — instead of replacing the old value with the new one.
Commission President Kent Carper said a letter the commission received from a tax department employee makes it seem like the error was an intentional act.
“You said there was an error made. It almost sounds like he did it intentionally, to try to get the taxpayer’s attention,” Carper said. “That’s what the letter says.”
In the letter, dated Nov. 1, Brenda Stenger, a senior appraiser in the tax department’s property tax division, wrote that the error was made after the company’s original submission listed a “fresh start value,” an assigned value given in a bankruptcy case. The employee took the matter to Leroy Barker, director of property tax, who told her to add the historic value with the new value.
“We had been taught to use historic values, but he was instructing me to add them together with the fresh start value,” the letter states. “Once I finished, I took it to him. Standing beside his desk, I asked if this is what he wanted. He said, ‘Yes, that would get their attention.’ ”
A few weeks later, the letter says, Barker told Stenger he had been discussing the matter with BlackHawk Mining’s tax office and agreed that by combining the values, the tax department had “double-dipped.” Stenger was asked to remove the “fresh start value,” which generated the exonerations.
Carper said Thursday the company missed deadlines for contesting the amount of its taxes.
“We’re past the time for board of assessment appeals, past time for us sitting as the Board of Equalization and Review,” Carper said. “There’s a reason for those laws because, once those assessments come in, people, like the library board, the board of education, the county commission — all the levying bodies take a look at these numbers and write their budgets. In fact, they’re already spending the money, right?
“That’s why state law doesn’t allow someone to go back and change it,” Carper said.
The law does allow those amounts to be changed, if there’s a clerical error, Carper said.
Commissioner Lance Wheeler said the overcharge amounted to an attack on taxpayers.
“What disgusts me is that I’m an individual that wants to talk about protecting taxpayers,” Wheeler said. “This is obvious — whatever your opinion of Blackhawk Mining is — this is obviously an attack toward a taxpayer, making them pay more money. And it has hurt everyone involved, including the county commission, the board of education, everybody involved.”
The commission on Thursday tabled the request for exoneration, opting to gather more information before making a decision.
In a statement Friday, the state tax department said the actions described in the letter “do not conform with our normal policies and practice and, therefore, are of great concern.”
“This matter will be the subject of a formal investigation conducted by a neutral agency,” the statement says. “We will not have any further comment until this investigation is complete.”