Sam Lowe had the relationship with a woman most intelligent men want.
He and his wife, Brandy, talked to each other, eschewing television and electronic gadgets. They were two throwbacks who met in the typically modern fashion, online dating.
Both loved music — Lowe owned a record store — and the two dedicated a room in their apartment to nothing but listening to tunes.
“We talked every evening,” Lowe said. “We didn’t watch television or anything. We were each other’s sounding board. We were always reading, trying to better ourselves.”
Lowe opened Sullivan Records, named for his dog Sully, in 2013. When he met Brandy Hamrick in December 2015, she encountered a natural introvert who knew he had to “turn it on” for the vinyl heads who wander into his shop at 1588A Washington St. E. and want to talk music.
The shaved head, bespectacled Lowe does the long line of record store owners proud, prattling on with customers who want to know if the latest Tyler Childers album is any good. For a few years, Brandy and Lowe provided chatter in stereo on Saturdays. She spent the week helping her father run his Braxton County car body shop and helped at the store when she could.
“She loved everything about the store,” Lowe recalls. “She fit so well there. Not everyone is great about talking to customers and having a relationship with them. She was wonderful with everything. Anyone can run a cash register.”
Her effervescence knew no bounds. The two could go out to eat and Brandy might decide the waitress would make a nice friend. Before the two left, Brandy indeed had a new pal.
“She made friends everywhere she went,” Lowe said. “Wherever she encountered a person she liked, if they lit her up, she’d light them up right back . . . I wouldn’t say I envied it, but I appreciated it. It seemed to come naturally to her.”
Lowe would occasionally mention brief snippets of his life with Brandy to customers. It sounded ideal. Until July 2019.
Brandy had not been feeling well. She underwent a colonoscopy. The doctor minced no words. He thought she had colon cancer. Shortly thereafter another test confirmed it. The couple’s world darkened.
Lowe shut down his burgeoning business to take care of his wife. The cancer eventually spread to her liver, lungs, bones and skull.
She died April 10, 2020, at 39. Lowe was 40.
Lowe surveyed the wreckage. He had lost his wife of a little more than a year, though they had been together longer. And barely into 2020, this weird thing known as coronavirus, new and right down scary, had shut down the world.
Sometime in late 2019 he shuttered the store completely, cutting out occasional Saturday hours. His wife’s death and COVID threatened to drive a nail in the coffin of Sullivan Records.
The year 2020, Lowe said, felt like the Bill Murray classic "Groundhog Day."
“I was already bracing for impact when the world fell apart,” Lowe said. “Mine was about to do it on schedule.
“In 2020 I walked 1,000 miles with Sully. I made sure to take care of myself, groom and run parts up to my father-in-law. In the evenings I had a routine too. I did that all year.”
When he did go into the store, nothing felt right. A pen where he had written the last note to himself remained in the same place. He knew she couldn’t provide her Saturday sunniness.
His feelings run the full gamut of paradox. He wished she could help him through the pain, but it was her death that provides daily fuel for it.
“My big thing is anger, not having her to help me through it," Lowe said. "Yeah, it’s fair to say, robbed. You expect to have decades together. It was a pretty big shortchange.”
Fans of his store will be heartened to know that Lowe will never “get over” losing his wife but he has learned to get through the day. The store has returned to its normal hours of noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Toward the middle of last year he had been working on running the store full time again.
“A lot of people thought we were gone for good,” he said of the business.
Despite it all, Lowe feels a sliver of hope at 42. He just bought a new house and is in the process of renovating it.
“I do have a clearer picture now of what my future is going to be," he said. "I think for the next few years I’m going to concentrate on growing the store and making my new home my new home.”
He has discovered that people still want to buy vinyl records, which are not cheap, at least not the new releases.
“I was pleasantly surprised. I wasn’t sure what interest people would have in listening to records as the world falls down around us," he said. "It turns out people wanted comfort out of the things they loved. I’ve actually seen interest in vinyl go up tremendously.”
Lowe is carrying a large inventory of both new and used records and books. The store is an oasis, coming back to life as everyone hopes the recent positive COVID numbers hold. And he has a big calendar date on the horizon, National Record Store Day on April 23, which will occur two years and three days after Brandy’s death. Record companies typically issue either high-profile new releases on the day, or re-issues of classics, with additional liner notes, artwork and such.
“If you love records and you’re having a bad day a new record could be a good prescription,” he said.
He is back on his feet, but still a little unsteady.
“Things will hit me in the face sometimes and kind of emotionally knock me down," he said. "The truth is I don’t ever forget. It’s running in the background all the time. It’s a reality, the truth of the world at this point. I wouldn’t say I endure it, exactly. It just is what it is.”
Lowe has reached a point where there is no place to go but forward, tinged as it is by terrible sadness. Perhaps he has quit fighting it.
“I’m always happy to talk about Brandy.”