In less than one month, Charleston residents will choose who their mayor will be for the next four years.

Incumbent Democrat Amy Shuler Goodwin, the state’s former tourism commissioner and a former public relations professional, is vying for another four years as the city’s chief executive officer.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county.

