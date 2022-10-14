In less than one month, Charleston residents will choose who their mayor will be for the next four years.
Incumbent Democrat Amy Shuler Goodwin, the state’s former tourism commissioner and a former public relations professional, is vying for another four years as the city’s chief executive officer.
She faces Republican challenger Lance Wolfe, a retired veteran who served in the Navy and the West Virginia Army National Guard, and who led his family’s engineering and construction businesses.
The Gazette-Mail set out to talk with city residents about what’s on their mind as they consider their choices in November.
At a recent health fair on the city’s West Side, questions about growing Charleston’s population were top-of-mind for 40-something West Side resident Robert Haley.
Haley said Charleston's leaders should do more to keep more people his age from moving away.
“Once you get out of college, if you’re not homegrown, you’re gone,” Haley said. “You’re going somewhere you can make money, going somewhere there’s more activities, you go ... to New York or someplace like that where you have events on the regular.”
Haley said Charleston should reach out to other cities facing a similar population drain to find out what they did to reverse the trend.
Haley said he will "probably miss" this election.
Another health fair attendee, downtown resident John Smallridge, said he had already made up his mind to support Wolfe.
“I look at this building with a fallen-down ramp across a public right-of-way,” Smallridge said, referring to a building on the West Side. “Our elected officials are letting Charleston fall apart, and that starts with the mayor. And where I might have supported her in the past, there is no way now.”
Smallridge said effective leadership is “not in Charleston.” He recently met Wolfe for the first time, and liked what he saw.
“I like his military history,” Smallridge said. “I like the fact that he understands construction and building, understands the city. I grew up on Virginia Street, and I go down the street and I see all kinds of Lance Wolfe signs. I normally would expect it to be a much more Democrat area, but it looks like he's getting a lot of backing.”
East End resident Carol Hamric helped organize candidate meet-and-greet events on back-to-back nights for residents of the Terrace Park East apartment building. One night featured local Democratic candidates, the other Republican hopefuls.
On Wednesday, the night for Republican candidates, about a dozen people packed into a room to hear Wolfe and three candidates for at-large city council seats.
Residents asked to hear what candidates’ solutions would be for homelessness, for their thoughts on establishing a metro-government, and their plans for public safety and the Charleston Town Center mall, among other topics.
Hamric said, in her opinion, Goodwin has done a lot for the city. She pointed to the city winning a federal planning grant for a street upgrade of Kanawha Boulevard and Greenbrier Street, and to the proposed Capital Sports Center, something she said was a good idea for the area around the failing Town Center mall.
“I think the Regatta shows a lot of energy,” Hamric said. “I mean, that place had thousands upon thousands of people and there was a lot of revenue generated. ... I think she has done a good job."
Hamric said nothing she heard from Wolfe or the city council candidates that night that changed her mind or resonated with her.
“I think they seem to be more focused on bashing [Goodwin] than talking about what the solutions were going to be,” she said.
Terrace Park East resident Greg Cook took a more pessimistic tone when asked about candidates.
“Quite frankly, I don’t think any of them have much of a chance to change much of anything,” Cook said. “I think Charleston has become run-down."
Cook said he was recently in downtown Charleston to see the revitalized City Center at Slack Plaza and nearby Fife Street Brewing, something he said was nice.
He added that Goodwin’s intentions are good.
“I continue to remain here, but it’s going to take a big effort to revitalize this town," Cook said. "It really is."
Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 26.