West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s governing board on Wednesday approved paying for an environmental analysis of its plan to replace the Charleston airport’s 70-year-old passenger terminal with an all-new facility.
The analysis, required under the terms of the National Environmental Policy Act, ensures that proper consideration has been given to environment concerns before moving forward with major construction projects involving federal funds.
The Charleston airport plans to build a new passenger terminal in the footprint of the existing building over a series of construction phases. The first phase involves the demolition of its C Concourse — the boarding structure closest to its parking building — and the relocation of Taxiway A in the vicinity of the terminal to accommodate an improved boarding alignment.
CRW is seeking a grant from a fund created through last year’s passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to cover the $12 million to $13 million estimated cost of the project’s first phase. Passage of the law made available more than $15 billion nationally for aviation infrastructure improvements. In a first round of disbursements in December, the Charleston airport received a $2.1 million grant from the fund.
Preliminary plans call for the new terminal building served by a two-level access road, one serving for an upper check-in and ticketing floor and the other serving a lower baggage claim and passenger pick-up area.
Total cost for the new terminal, including new access roads and taxiway, parking apron and boarding gate improvements, could approach $250 million, according to Nick Keller, director of the Charleston airport. Work would take place in a series of phases over a number of years to allow airport operations to continue uninterrupted.
Meanwhile, an environmental impact study is underway for another long-range, big-ticket infrastructure project planned for the Charleston airport— lengthening its runway to 7,000 feet and adding 1,000-foot safety overrun zones at each end.
In other business on Wednesday, Keller said the airport is seeking a Small Communities Air Service Development grant from the Federal Aviation Administration in an effort to restore nonstop service between Charleston and Houston and/or Dallas, Texas.
The grant program provides income guarantees to participating airlines and marketing funds to airports awarded the grants, and in recent years, helped bring new nonstop service between Charleston and Orlando, Florida, via Spirit Airlines.