American Airlines has announced the resumption of nonstop air service between Charleston's Yeager Airport and Philadelphia International Airport starting on June 3, after the route was suspended due to plunging passenger numbers following last year's arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.
Restoration of the Philadelphia-Charleston air link marks the return of all nonstop routes put on hold at Yeager due to COVID-19 concerns, according to Nick Keller, the airport's director and CEO.
"This is great news for our entire region," said Keller. "We have all worked incredibly hard to get to this point. It's great to see that work pay off."
In February, American restored its nonstop daily service between Yeager and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. On May 6, Spirit Airlines will resume its seasonal schedule of twice-weekly nonstops between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, S.C. Those flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend.
On April 1, a total of 710 passengers boarded commercial aircraft at the Charleston airport, accounting for the highest daily total since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Keller.