On the first Saturday morning of each month, sometimes more frequently, the Kanawha Valley Trail Alliance hosts a trail maintenance project, in cooperation with land mangers, on public pathways in the county needing attention.
Now in its second full year, Alliance members and other volunteers have helped maintain, improve and occasionally add to trails in South Charleston's Little Creek Park, Cato Park in Charleston, the Forks of Coal Natural Area near Alum Creek, Capital High School's cross-country trails and Kanawha State Forest.
After a month that included ice storms, gusty winds, snowfalls, heavy rain and small stream flooding, there has been no shortage of trail work for volunteers to sink their rakes, shovels and saw blades into.
Last Saturday, 35 volunteers gathered in the cold but sun-drenched parking area near Kanawha State Forest's new headquarters building to be briefed on the day's work assignments. Heavy-duty rakes, shovels and other hand tools were distributed to those who lacked them, as were doughnuts and coffee.
"We had enough people turn out today to have two crews working, letting us divide and conquer the work the forest superintendent wants to get done," said Brad Schmalzer, the Alliance's founder and president. "One crew is up on a ridge-top clearing ice storm debris from the Middle Ridge Trail, while a separate crew has been repairing erosion damage to the benches and switchbacks on Overlook Trail."
During the previous two weeks, smaller groups of KVTA members and other volunteers spent more than 100 volunteer hours chainsawing through blown-down trees and large branches, and removing them from trails.
"Trails at higher elevations got most of the ice damage and blowdowns," said Schmalzer, while runoff from heavy rains accounted for much of the damage to lower-lying trails.
By the end of Saturday's work, all of Middle Ridge Trail's more than six miles of single track was open.
"With all the blowdowns we had here, it made it hard just to get around," said Kanawha State Forest Superintendent Chris Bartley. "But between our staff, the Trail Alliance and the [Kanawha State Forest] Foundation, we've been able to get access back to all areas of the forest."
The Alliance's First Saturday trail work events run from 9 a.m. to noon, or a bit longer, as was the case this past Saturday. Participants wear face masks and practice social distancing while grouped together before the start of a work session, but when volunteers are spread out well beyond six feet for trail work, masks are often removed. Several First Saturday trail events were scratched last year in deference to spikes in COVID-19 cases in the county.
While many of those taking part in First Saturday events are among the Alliance's 40 members, unaffiliated volunteers often appear in significant, sometimes larger numbers.
"Every park across Kanawha County has its own core group of volunteers who look out for its trails, and they join in when we have trail work projects at their park," Schmalzer said.
By rotating their First Saturday events among parks, he said, "we get acquainted with the land stewards and the people who volunteer" and get a better picture of trail needs and the workforce available to address them.
Other KVTA work done at Kanawha State Forest includes adding new color-coded blaze markers to 20 miles of hiking and biking trails, and helping update the forest's trail map.
In coming months, the Alliance will work with the forest's staff and the Kanawha State Forest Foundation to plan and secure funding for completion of the Middle Ridge Trail. Unfulfilled long-range plans call for the trail's north end to be extended to a point on Shooting Range Road, near the superintendent's residence, with an extension of its south end connecting to Black Bear Trail.
Bartley said six new kiosks with trail maps and information on such topics as wildflowers, wildlife and the forest's history are being completed by students at Ben Franklin Career Center and will be installed this summer.
The Kanawha Valley Trail Alliance's goal is to encourage healthy outdoor activity by improving access to trails, expanding existing trail systems and building new trails in the greater Kanawha Valley to make the area a premiere area for mountain biking, hiking and trail running.
For more information on the Alliance and its activities, visit www.kvtrails.com or the organization's Facebook page.