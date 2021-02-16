Following close behind Monday's ice storm, which hardest hit the western part of the state, another wave of winter weather is expected to arrive in the Mountain State in the coming days.
On Tuesday morning, The National Weather Service's Charleston bureau issued a winter storm watch advisory for Wednesday night through Friday morning. The watch is in effect for much of the state south of Clarksburg and west of the Eastern Panhandle.
The bureau's advisory said heavy, mixed precipitation is expected Wednesday and Thursday night, which could result in accumulations of snow, ice or a glaze.
The bureau said in a Facebook post that the upcoming weather is a "complex winter storm," so the type of precipitation and where it will hit "remains highly uncertain at this time."
The advisory said the weather could make travel difficult, warning, "Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."
For the Tri-State area, which was hard hit by Monday's ice storm, this could mean further accumulation of ice and snow on top of the existing ice and lead to more power outages and tree damage.
The Kanawha area was largely spared from Monday's ice storm, as a "warm nose" kept temperatures above freezing Monday evening, according to the NWS. But black ice continued to pose a danger to motorists Tuesday morning, with Metro 911 reporting on its Twitter page it received reports of icy roads throughout the county.
Temperatures are projected to remain in the low- to mid-20s for much of Tuesday and fall to a low of 14 degrees in the early morning hours Wednesday. Charleston announced a warming shelter will be open on the city's West Side from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.