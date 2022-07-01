Small businesses in Kanawha County can now apply for grants of up to $25,000 through the Kanawha County Commission.
Applications for the commission’s ALLKAN small business grant program are live on the commission’s website, www.kanawha.us.
The program is similar to the commission’s UKAN program, which provides assistance to businesses in the Upper Kanawha Valley.
“We’ve had tremendous success helping businesses in the Upper Kanawha Valley with the UKAN program,” Commissioner Ben Salango said in a news release. “Today, we are opening the ALLKAN program to small businesses county-wide.
“COVID made it incredibly difficult for small businesses to keep their doors open, and we are still experiencing rising costs and supply chain problems,” he said. “With the ALLKAN program, Kanawha County is offering grants of up to $25,000 to start or expand businesses throughout the county.”
The program is open to Kanawha County sole proprietors, corporations and limited liability companies that are in good standing with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s tax office and have 25 or fewer employees. Preference will be given to businesses in unincorporated areas of the county. The county commission has set aside $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the program.
Eligible requests include capital expenses, renovation of exterior or interior space, signage, working capital, equipment and supplies, and inventory. Property acquisition, debt payments or any other use not allowed under American Rescue Plan guidelines will not be eligible.
Applicants must submit a business plan that includes a description of the business, a three-year operating pro forma, and a description of how the funds will be used, among other components.
Applications will be vetted by commission staff and an attorney. A county-appointed committee will review the applications and make recommendations for approval by commissioners. Applications must be received by the county by Aug. 1, 2022.
All applications will be posted on the county’s website. Funding awards will be made during a Kanawha County Commission meeting.
For questions about the program or how to apply, visit, www.kanawha.us or call 304-357-0101.