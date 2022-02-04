A proposal to add a new early voting site in Kanawha County for this year’s election is in question as officials await a vote by one of the county’s party executive committees.
Tresa Howell, chairwoman of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee, told the Kanawha County Commission on Thursday that, without a vote from her full committee, she could not support a proposal to establish a place on Charleston’s West Side for residents to vote in person during the days leading up to the election.
Howell also said she’s concerned about the costs of adding the site and the neutrality of the location.
“If it’s going to be something that the taxpayers would have to fund and the neutrality of the locations, you have to look at that, as well,” Howell told commissioners.
Commission President Kent Carper said the county spends about $500,000 on the election. Initially, Carper said adding a community voting site would require an additional $50,000, mostly for new voting machines.
Elaine Harris, chairwoman of the county’s Democratic Executive Committee, said Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick sent her a written proposal Friday that showed the cost would be about $15,000 to operate for 10 days, because new equipment isn’t needed.
“What’s the cost of people not voting because the lines are long?” Carper said Friday. “We look around the country, and some people stand [in line] for seven or eight or nine hours. Here, we traditionally haven’t had that problem. Elections are very costly. My guess is, if you polled the average voter, they would say they believe that that’s a wise use of taxpayers’ money, to keep the lines down and make it more convenient for them to vote, as long as the election is run aboveboard.”
According to a legislative rule from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, the objection of one party executive committee is enough to veto the establishment of a community voting site.
“If agreement cannot be reached among the county commission, county clerk and the chairperson of the county executive committee of each of the two major political parties, the proposal shall be considered void and early voting satellite precincts may not be authorized in the county for the election cycle,” the rule states. “Any of the four entities — clerk, county commission, first party chair, or second party chair — has the right to veto any proposal.”
In a letter to Commissioner Lance Wheeler dated Jan. 19, Donald Kersey, deputy secretary of state, wrote that the rule has the “force and effect of law.”
McCormick said she had met with representatives of the two executive parties prior to establishing a location for the voting site. Commissioners agreed Thursday, pending executive party approval, to establish the community voting location at the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council building, at 321 Virginia St. West. McCormick sent the formal proposal to both executive committees Friday, she said.
Howell said Republican committee members voted unanimously at a meeting Tuesday not to move forward without seeing a formal proposal. With the location established, Howell said she needed 10 days notice to call a special meeting of the committee to vote on the additional voting site.
Commissioner Ben Salango said that, in his time on the commission, officials have expanded community voting to other places in the county without objections.
“Not one time did I hear an objection,” Salango said. “Not once, but yet we talk about putting one on the West Side of Charleston and, all of a sudden, there’s an issue. I think that’s a shame.”
Howell said there are “lots of things to consider when you move forward with things like this. I think we all owe it to the voters to do what is in the best interest of everyone.”
She suggested instead putting more voting machines into the Voters Registration Office of the courthouse to accommodate voters. Harris said she has discussed the community vote site with Democrat executive committee members, none of whom objected.
Commissioners agreed to put the community voting locations on the agenda for its Feb. 15 meeting, to give the Republican committee a chance to vote on the measure before moving forward. That would give the county enough time for the 60 days of legal notice required to add the polling location prior to the election, County Attorney Marc Slotnick said.
Also Thursday, commissioners agreed to write a letter of intent to provide West Virginia Health Right with $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding to expand its East End clinic.
CEO Angie Settle said the clinic intends to essentially double the size of its clinic, to accommodate a growing number of patients. The project would cost $10 million.
The county’s $1 million would be contingent on the clinic raising the rest of the money within six months.
Commissioners also:
- Approved a request for $154,000 from the town of Clendenin. A portion of the funding, $87,000, will come from American Rescue Plan funding, which the town was eligible to receive to make up for lost revenue. The funding is to help with the town’s rail-trail project, Mayor Kay Summers said.
- Approved a grant application from Thrifty’s Antiques and Collectibles, in Belle, for $10,000 through the county’s UKAN Upper Kanawha Business Assistance Program.
- Approved a funding request of $35,000 to the Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department to pay for pump repairs on a fire engine. The money will come from the county’s fire service supplemental appropriation fund.
- Approved a funding request of $18,954 from the county’s table games account from Sissonville High School for a new track.
- Approved writing a letter of intent to provide $50,000 to George Washington High School to replace a scoreboard that was destroyed when it was struck by lightning. The county funds would be contingent on the school raising the rest of the money to replace the scoreboard.