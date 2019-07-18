As extreme heat approaches, Live on the Levee moved inside

Charleston officials urged residents to stay inside Friday, because of the weekend’s predicted excessive heat, and moved Friday evening’s weekly Live on the Levee concert inside from its usual place at Haddad Riverfront Park.
The free Live on the Levee concert will begin at 6:30 p.m., with Sean Whiting opening. Headliner Creek Don’t Rise takes the stage at 7:30 p.m in the Municipal Auditorium.
Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s and heat indices will be in the 100s, with the highest heat indices occurring Friday afternoon into the early evening. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive-heat warning for Friday and Saturday for much of Western West Virginia, including Kanawha County.
Heat illnesses, such as dehydration, nausea, muscle cramps and fatigue, might occur because of the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity this weekend.
“Sometimes, Mother Nature doesn’t play along with us all so well, and there does come a time where you have to take that into consideration,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “Temperatures are going to be dangerously hot over the next couple of days, enough so that we’re working with our emergency director of the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority.”
Sherri Young, executive director and health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said it’s important to stay hydrated and take precautions in excessive heat situations, and she gave some tips on how to stay safe during the weekend.
“If you’re already excessively sweating, you may be having trouble regulating your body temperature, so you need to cool down, get into a cool space, drink some cold fluids, and stay hydrated with water,” Young said.
The Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, the county health department, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and other health offices say they are ready for any situation that might occur this weekend.
Other places in Kanawha County also are planning for the high heat. The city of Nitro will offer a cooling station from Friday at noon through Saturday evening at the Nitro Fire House on 20th Street.
All the Charleston city garages will be free throughout the weekend and seating for the Live on the Levee concert will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
If a heat-related illness does occur this weekend, call 911 or the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, at 304-342-1107.