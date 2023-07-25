In his song “Sweet Evening Breeze,” John Mellencamp’s lyrical persona reminisces on a long-ago romance.
“Her body was tan/from the afternoons/by the public swimming pool,” Mellencamp’s character remembers.
One can still find tan bodies at public swimming pools, but far less than in the past. Hanging out at the swimming pool is apparently not the rage it used to be.
Parks and rec supervisors and pool managers cite the same litany of woe. Schools start earlier than they did when the pool season routinely ran from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Sports season practice, in turn, begins the first of August, with a three-week period in June to further complicate things. Kids go to camps of all types.
Hiring lifeguards is always an adventure. They must also go back to school and want a break before they report. Kanawha County schools start Aug. 18, Putnam County on Aug. 24.
“June is usually the peak,” Coonskin Park clubhouse manager Brad Maschari said. “After July 4 is when it takes a downturn. You’ve got vacations.”
His pool closes Aug. 6 for the year, as do the other two pools owned by the county and run by the YMCA -- Pioneer Park in East Bank and Shawnee Park in Institute. City of Charleston pools intend to stay open until Labor Day, but that depends on interest and lifeguard availability.
Two weeks after the official start of summer -- June 21 this year -- peak swimming pool season is pretty much over. It’s been that way for a while now, according to Jamie Wright, a certified pool operator who helps manage Nitro’s brand-new facility.
It opened at the beginning of summer as part of the larger Nitro Sports Complex and will also close for the public season Aug. 6.
“I managed the Wave Pool in Hurricane, prior to them shutting it down for renovation in 2016,” Wright said. “Even then I could see it. Labor Day was the last day and we tried to limp through it. Toward the end we were only open on weekends, and on Labor Day weekend we’d let people bring their dogs in.”
On Monday, lifeguard Luca Mattassini at Shawnee said about 80 people had passed through the gates.
Until this week, much of the summer has been cool and rainy, which has held down attendance everywhere. But those of an earlier generation suspect that the leisure habits of today’s youngsters also play a part.
“I don’t think it’s one of their top things to do,” Maschari said. “They’ve got cellphones and air conditioning. And now people can afford to put in these little above-ground pools ... I don’t think private pools are as crowded, either.
“They’re not coming out to the pool to meet up anymore. They’re looking at Facebook then meeting up.”
West Virginia State student Jace Fisher, 21, is the manager at the Cato Park pool, which is owned and operated by the city. Like all city pools, admission to Cato is free.
He said crowds busted out of the gate at the beginning of June -- between 200 and 400 visitors some days -- but these days the pickings are slim. About 25 people swam at about 3:50 p.m. last Friday.
The swimming vibe may be down at many pools, but the folks who run the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street are upbeat.
At the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street, Deborah Shoffner, 50, summed up the summer positively last week.
“We’ve had a great turnout this year,” Shoffner, the center's pool manager, said. “You can’t get them out of the pool.”
The crowds are bigger, Deborah Sands, 62, says, when Piedmont Elementary is in session and buses drop kids off near the pool. She lives nearby and takes walks around the neighborhood.
Kids who live in the area -- in the shadow of the Town Center mall -- are not free all summer. Many attend Piedmont on the East End, which has a year-round calendar. They receive breaks during other parts of the school year.
The pool also receives traffic from the YWCA's Mel Wolf Child Development Center. Children who go to programming there have quite the time. This summer, director Sharon Gordon said, kids have sampled the delights of Blennerhassett Island, Camden Park and Chief Logan State Park, among other attractions.
“I love the YWCA,” Sands, 62, said. “I give them all the credit in the world.”
She adopted her nine-year-old relative, Jacob, who was enjoying himself that day at the MLK pool.
“I’m obsessed with water!” he said.
