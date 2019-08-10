At Campbells Creek Summerfest, a community comes together

When Amy Campbell was in 7th grade, she stood on a small, wooden stage in the middle of a field in Campbells Creek and won her school's talent show. That was about 50 years ago, when the grass at what is now Ken Ellis Memorial Park was knee-high and unkempt, and there wasn't a swingset or slide in sight.
On Saturday afternoon, Campbell stood with her 18-year-old granddaughter, Amy Marshall, in the freshly mowed grass as children from the Campbells Creek area played around her. The stage she stood on when she was 13 years old is still there, occupied Saturday by a man playing country songs on a guitar for the annual Campbells Creek Summerfest.
"I remember how this place used to be; you couldn't do anything with the land here, the grass was so high and no one maintained it," Campbell said. "Now this is wonderful. It's always a fun thing to do. It's local, you get to see people you haven't seen in a while, and there's always something new."
Marshall, who lives in Charleston but grew up in Campbells Creek, said she came to Summerfest to spend time with Campbell, but to also visit the neighborhood.
"I would take [Marshall] here when she was little, just to run around," Campbell said.
"Most places don't have an open space like this, and it's very beautiful," Marshall said. "You get to see the kids running around, everyone having fun."
Summerfest is an annual event for Campbells Creek. This year, it followed a parade that started at a church down the road and ended at the park, where there was live music, food, games and plenty of vendors selling everything from handcrafted soap to baby clothes.
Kim Walker Payne is the owner and sole baker at Rand-based Heavenly Flavored Cupcakes. On Saturday, she had a table set up in the shade, selling cupcakes for $1 and a mix of different fruit cobblers. She suffers from multiple sclerosis, and said she doesn't drive anymore, so she's working on transforming her garage into a bakery she can run out of her home.
"I won't even have to leave, it'll be great," she said, laughing.
Payne said she will make any cupcake someone asks for: "That's the fun of it -- come up with something challenging for me," she said.
She said she was invited to participate in Summerfest after one of the organizers tasted her cupcakes.
"I'm not going to say no. I've gotta get out there," she said. "I was up 'til four in the morning baking like crazy, and now it's all here."
As she waved to the dozens of cupcakes on the table -- with flavors ranging from red velvet to chicken and waffles -- a man walked up with a dollar in hand.
"OK, OK, you convinced me. I can't say no to this," he said, laughing as he bought a cupcake.
Vendors at the event, like Payne, paid $20 for a booth set up, said Jessica Hudson, who organizes the event each year with her mother, Rhonda Hudson.
The mother-daughter duo are event coordinators for the Ken Ellis Memorial Park Committee. In addition to Summerfest, they also hold a Fallfest, a spring yard sale, a Christmas Bazaar and any other events they can think of to pull off at the park. Money raised for each event goes directly back into the park, where they hope to get new light fixtures, improve the bathrooms, build a new playground and, perhaps most importantly, install a draining system so the park doesn't flood whenever a heavy rain hits.
"Everything we do here is for the park, and the park is for our community, our kids, so it's worth investing in, in fixing these things," Rhonda Hudson said.
While turnout isn't huge every year -- Campbells Creek, generally, is a small area -- the Hudsons are heartened when they see people come out and spend time together at the park. It helps them feel recognized for their months of work, Jessica Hudson said, but also it's a reminder of what coming together as a community can accomplish.
"There's all this dangerous stuff going on in the world, all around, and people are afraid to get out, afraid of doing things," Rhonda Hudson said. "So we've been trying to plan more events to bring people out, together. Places and events that are safe and full of friendly faces, that can help us improve. That's what [Summerfest] is."