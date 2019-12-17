B&B Loans Building sold; will house The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation

The former B&B Loans Building, located at the corner of Summers Street and Brawley Walkway in downtown Charleston, will become the headquarters of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, following the sale of the three-story, 100-year-old property on Tuesday.
The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority, which paid $650,000 for the building in 2014, sold the property to The Dupont Hotel LLC for an undisclosed price. The building was operated as the DuPont Hotel until B&B Loans occupied its ground floor in the 1930s and remained in business there through 2007.
The Dupont Hotel LLC is a joint Opportunity Zone investment owned by the John L. and C.C. Dickinson families. While The Greater Kanawha Foundation plans to lease the ground floor, the upper two floors will be converted into about 13,000 square feet of office space and available for other parties to lease by the fall of 2020, according to a CURA news release.
“We are very excited about the positive impact the restoration of this property and the relocation of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation will have on downtown Charleston,” the announcement said.
“This property redevelopment along with some adjacent properties and a new and improved Slack Plaza will go a long way in improving the entire Brawley Walkway corridor, making downtown Charleston a more attractive place in which to live, work and and invest.”
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is currently located in the Huntington Bank Building.