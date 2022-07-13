One term will be enough for Delegate Jim Barach, D-Kanawha, he announced Tuesday.
Barach will withdraw from the general election ballot, but he will finish the rest of his term, which ends in December.
Barach outlined a list of reasons for voluntarily leaving the Legislature in a letter shared with the news media and an interview with Gazette-Mail on Wednesday.
Among his reasons were concerns about the state’s future amid a Republican supermajority in the Legislature, better opportunities for his daughter and how redistricting affected him.
Barach said he and his daughter, who has a degree in cyber forensics and security from Marshall University, are moving to Orlando, Florida.
He experienced “baneful shame by association” with the laws the Legislature adopted, he said.
“I have had a very good experience in West Virginia,” said Barach, who moved to the Mountain State 17 years ago. “It’s time that I go. I’m very concerned about the way the state is going. All these ‘culture war’ bills that were going through that didn’t do anything for the state and actually hurt us, like Confederate monuments, anti-LGBTQ things, critical race theory, things like that, that aren’t even issues, but they’re becoming issues as a way to secure votes. All that does is push people out of the state. We need to be careful about that.”
Barach represents House District 36 with Delegates Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, and Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha. The district includes most of Southern Kanawha County. Before serving in the Legislature he was a meteorologist for WCHS-TV. In the Legislature, he took to giving weather forecasts on the House floor ahead of the weekend and predicted severe weather events.
Kanawha voters elected him in 2020, and he called it “a great honor” Wednesday.
The 2021 legislative redistricting process left Barach in a district that put him against Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, leading Barach to purchase a home in Malden to avoid running against his colleague.
In addition to new districts, the House of Delegates shifted from 67 multi-member districts, to 100 single-member districts, meaning voters will elect only one delegate per district in the November general election.
Barach was the Democratic Party candidate for House District 53 and Pritt is the Republican candidate for the new district, which includes most of Southeastern Kanawha County to its borders with Clay and Fayette counties.
Barach said eight of the 22 Democrat incumbents were put in the same districts. He said he felt like he, Pushkin and the six other Democrat delegates were drawn into the same district in an attempt to pit them against each other and lose another Democrat in the House.
“It seemed a real pattern was emerging here,” Barach said in his letter. “I also decided I didn’t want to maintain two homes just to stay in the Legislature. So I moved back into my house and pulled out of the race.”
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, wished Barach well in his new endeavor.
“I appreciate Jim’s service to our party and to the state of West Virginia,” Skaff said. “He was an asset to our team and brought a different perspective to our caucus the last couple of years. His departure presents a new opportunity for us to run someone else in that newly drafted district, and we want to find the right person.”
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Since House District 53 is contained entirely in one county, the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee will be responsible for appointing someone to run in Barach’s place in the general election. The committee already is set to meet on July 19. Representatives from the committee did not respond to the Gazette-Mail’s requests for comment Wednesday.
County party leaders hope to have a person for the committee to consider for the ballot by that meeting, Skaff said.
Barach said there is no ill will on his part as he departs the Legislature and the state.
“So, while I did enjoy most of my time in West Virginia, it is obvious I am being told I am no longer needed here,” Barach said in his letter, referring to the challenges he faced as a Democrat trying to get Republican leaders to consider bills he proposed. “That’s fine. I will finish out my term. But like thousands of others before me, I am going to relocate to another state, in this case Florida, where there is better weather and more opportunities awaiting.”