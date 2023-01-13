There’s no need to explain a love-hate relationship to Frank Lewis.
He’s been down that road before, with the restaurant-bar business. He’s been involved on and off for 50 years with a host of establishments, including managing a Pizza Hut, working at the once-iconic Cheers on Capitol Street, and a few other gigs.
He had never owned his own place until buying The Bear’s Den, located in the basement of the former Daniel Boone Hotel on Capitol Street, five years ago.
Still popular, The Bear’s Den offers tasty food and beer, on the other end of Capitol from most of the street’s similar establishments. It’s named for one of two people from which he bought the business, David Reynolds, whose nickname is Bear.
Lewis said he doesn’t hate running the business, but he’s looking to get out. He doesn’t want to close down until he has a buyer. He is searching for one.
“I like it when I’m in it, then it gets old. Then, when you’re out, you miss it,” said Lewis, 70.
Lewis said seeking to sell the place is not a necessity. He and wife Nicolette weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and all its slings and arrows. They still do a good business, offering lunch and dinner. They are not open on weekends, because the building as a whole is closed.
He’s just tired.
“I want to spend time with the grandkids, go golfing, go on vacation,” he said.
COVID, as evidenced by a recent surge, is still around. At its height, Lewis would open a vendor’s shipment, likening it to Christmas. If that analogy seems odd, consider his assessment:
“You’d open up stuff and ask, ‘Did I get what I wanted? What didn’t I get?,'” he said.
Deliveries were so unpredictable because of supply chain issues. Lewis would routinely scour town for staples from Sam’s Wholesale Club, Buzz Food Service and others.
Reduced largely to takeout orders, Grub Hub and Door Dash expanded their clientele at the same time state government had closed downtown offices. Those workers represented vital walk-up customers.
“We got people who had never ordered from here,” Lewis said. “It was pretty good advertising.”
It’s still not easy to get everything one wants, Lewis said. You learn how to deal with it, still hitting Sam’s, Kroger or whoever for some items. It’s hard getting bottled beer, because the supply chain put a crimp on glass bottles.
On top of the COVID hangover, Lewis said he has developed carpal tunnel syndrome in his hands. They go numb sometimes. That love-hate thing again.
Lewis said he is trying his best not to close.
“I have employees who need to make a living. My wife and I run the place. Travis [Holcomb] is the cook who runs part of it. I’d much rather keep it going and have somebody take it over.”
Whether he can find someone to take it over or not, Lewis has a warning for anyone wanting to own a bar. Don’t drink on the job. It leads to giving away alcohol.
“Everyone wants to run a bar, but you’ve got to remember it’s not your bar, it’s your business,” he said. “You could have all your buddies drinking for free. It happens.”
These days, the partying is over. He wants to play golf.