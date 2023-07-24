Jeff Gallagher is the hero of those who’d like to like to see a less "car-centric" Charleston.
He rides his Specialized -- that's a name brand, and a good one -- electric bike to work most days, all the way from South Hills to the Gestamp plant in South Charleston. An electric bike comes with a battery that can be engaged when the rider gets tired.
Last week, work on the expressway diverted him to Kanawha Boulevard, on the other side of the river. On the West Side, he blazed quite a trail, not too far from passing traffic. Why didn’t he simply take the trail the city built a couple of years ago, on the other side of the Boulevard?
“That’s a good question,” he said. “I just moved here about two months ago, so I’m not really familiar with everything.”
The path might not be feasible for him, he said, after giving it a little thought. Even when the bike’s battery isn’t activated -- which allows speeds of 30 mph -- Gallagher is a true long-distance commuter who doesn’t dilly dally. The Boulevard path on the road’s south side must be shared with walkers and is a low-impact venture.
“I think, if they had bicycle lanes that, you know, were designated for bicyclists, that the traffic would at least be aware that there are bicycles here,” Gallagher said. “Even going up into the hills, there are no designated bicycle paths.”
A group of about 30 bicyclists showed up at last week's Charleston City Council meeting to voice support for more bike lanes. They want lanes next to streets and roads, not part of the roads themselves. Some streets in the city are marked as bike paths but are part of the road.
“It’s difficult to traverse the city in anything but a car,” resident Ryan Harlow said. Harlow added that a slew of benefits accrue with biking, including safety and health pluses.
Ryan Hough said more bike lanes could take cars off the road. He’d like to have a safer place to ride with his two children.
Perry Bryant used the term “car-centric” to describe Charleston. As anyone who has ridden a bicycle in this city can attest, bicycling has not been part of the town’s traditional culture. Space is scarce.
That needs to change, if Charleston hopes to attract younger people, Bryant said. Younger, progressive cities often include bike lanes in road design, or they go back and include them after the fact.
According to the website Anytime Estimate, the three most bike-friendly cities in the United States are Portland, Oregon, San Francisco and San Jose, California.
Charleston has little in common with those cities in either culture or economy, but hope exists a little closer to home. Raleigh, North Carolina, which continues to thrive, has 4.4 bike trails per 100,000 residents, the highest per capita of any of the 50 most-populous U.S. cities.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin did not promise anything during the July 17 meeting, but the city has already said it will use federal grant money to extend the existing Boulevard bike lane from Magic Island to the 35th Street Bridge. It currently runs west, from Magic Island to Patrick Street.
Goodwin refers to the project as "The Capital Connector."
“It should be easy to get from the West Side to the East End, or from the East End to Kanawha City, or from downtown to South Hills — whether you’re walking, driving or biking,” she said in a statement. “In addition to improving accessibility, the project will also enhance safety.”
Goodwin said the city has been awarded an additional $200,000 through the U.S. Department of Transportation “to develop a comprehensive safety action plan. This plan will include a complete streets approach -- including vehicle speed reduction, bicycle lanes, median islands, and transit connections.”
Without serious redesign and construction, it remains unclear how expanding the Boulevard trail would connect Kanawha City by bike. As it is, a bicyclist bound for Kanawha City must swirl up a fenced-in, spiraling ramp to get to the 35th St. Bridge. As for crossing the span, barely enough room remains for two pedestrians to pass, much less a bike and a walker.
