Bid awarded to construct Marshall aviation school complex at Yeager Airport

Paramount Builders LLC, of St. Albans, on Wednesday was awarded the contract to build a new classroom building and a hangar for Marshall University's Bill Noe Flight School at Yeager Airport following a vote by the Charleston airport's governing board.
Paramount's $6.79 million bid proved to be the lowest from a field of six qualified contractors, whose bids were all within about $500,000 of the winning bid, according to Yeager's Construction Committee Chairman, Allen Tackett.
Construction should get underway in August, according to Nick Keller, Yeager Airport's director, keeping the flight school on track to open for classes in the fall of 2021.
The project entails construction of a 10,500-square-foot classroom building and a 12,000-square-foot hangar adjacent to the Charleston airport's general aviation complex. Three classrooms, administrative offices, a multipurpose room, flight simulator facility, lounge and two pilot flight planning areas will be housed in the building.
A lighted road and underground utility corridor have been completed to the site, located off a parking apron and taxiway. In February, Marshall bought two new Minnesota-built Cirrus SR-20 monoplanes and a used single engine aircraft for flight school use.
The new flight school is named in honor of alumnus Bill Noe, who won a Southern Conference swimming title while attending Marshall, and went on to become the chief operating officer of NetJets, the world's largest private jet operator.
Projects previously completed by Paramount include the 100,000-square-foot Huntington East Middle School; the 65,000-square-foot New River Community and Technical College complex, in Beckley; and the new 30,000-square-foot Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council headquarters building in Charleston.